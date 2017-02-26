Koeman eyes Europa spot after 2-0 win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Koeman eyes Europa spot after 2-0 win

Everton coach wants players to have a goal in mind

Image Credit: Reuters
Everton’s Romelu Lukaku scores their second goal against Sunderland in a Premier League match at Goodison Park.
Gulf News
 

Liverpool: Ronald Koeman insists he hasn’t given up on a late Europa League challenge after Everton’s 2-0 win against lowly Sunderland.

A brilliantly worked finish from Idrissa Gueye in the first half opened the scoring for Everton before Romelu Lukaku’s late finish confirmed the three points at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Although seventh placed Everton seem unlikely to catch those teams above them in a bid to finish fifth in the Premier League, that does not mean boss Koeman has stopped dreaming of securing a Europa League spot.

“The worst situation for a football player is playing for nothing,” Koeman said.

“I like to play for something until the end of the season. We know the team behind us is West Brom, who we play at home in two weeks, and above there is still a gap.

“We know teams still need to play after this weekend and maybe it’s not ended? Even with five or six points, is possible to reach them. If we keep the momentum then anything is possible.”

Lukaku has now scored 60 Premier League goals for Everton — equal with club legend Duncan Ferguson — and his finish was his eighth at Goodison Park in just five games in 2017.

The Belgian has proven to be Everton’s most potent weapon for the past 18 months and Koeman believes he can still improve even further.

“We know he needs to work hard. We know one of his big qualities is scoring goals,” he said.

“He is strong, fast and he is one of the best. I think he can improve his runs and give options to midfield players and defenders.”

In a drab opening, Gueye’s finish after 40 minutes was a cracker as he swept home Seamus Coleman’s cross following a fine through ball from Tom Davies.

Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe crashed an effort against the crossbar with 15 minutes left, shortly before Lukaku held off Bryan Oviedo to bundle home a second.

Bottom of the table Sunderland were dreadful for most of this contest despite a recent visit to New York to rejuvenate their legs and minds.

There seems little chance they can avoid relegation and this loss will have hurt manager David Moyes more than most others this year considering his 11 years as Everton boss between 2002 and 2013.

A return to the Championship is looking increasingly inevitable for the Black Cats, but Moyes has not given up hope quite yet.

“I thought we were really poor in the first half but I wanted to frustrate the crowd,” he said.

“I wanted to keep the game low level and for large periods we did that. But we didn’t really do anything with the ball.

“While we were 1-0 down we were always in chance in the game. I wanted them to take the ball a bit more and be braver in the second half and I thought we did that.

“I think today’s game was always a tough game for us. We have 12 games to go and I’m looking forward to a good run.

“I’m sure we have one to come. We are not that far away when winning a few games might turn things around. Sunderland have been here before and hopefully that experience might help us.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
David Moyes
follow this tag on MGNDavid Moyes
Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGNSunderland
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Romelu Lukaku
follow this tag on MGNRomelu Lukaku

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
David Moyes
follow this tag on MGN
Europa League
follow this tag on MGN
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Vardy-inspired Leicester sink Liverpool

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat