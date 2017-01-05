I’m not going anywhere just yet, says Guardiola

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

I’m not going anywhere just yet, says Guardiola

Manchester City refutes speculation he is on the verge of quitting

Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (centre) has had a testing first season in England, with City sitting fourth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.
Gulf News
 

Manchester: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola denied on Thursday that he was already planning his retirement at age 45, after saying that he was “arriving at the end” of his career.

The Spaniard sparked feverish speculation about his future after saying in an interview with American television station NBC that he could not see himself still being in management when he reaches his sixties.

During the interview Guardiola said: “I feel the process of my goodbye has already started. I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure.”

He now admits it was “inappropriate” to talk about life after football and insists he remains committed to City, where he has a contract until 2019, having only joined the club in July.

“I said in the interview that I won’t be a trainer when I’m 60. But I’m 45. I’m not going to retire in two or three years,” he said.

“I love my job and I’m in the perfect place to do my job, especially here in England. I’m not going to train at 60 because I want to do something else in my life.

“I started playing football young and my career was on the pitch. I want to do something else in my life, but in the next three, four, five, six or seven years. I said that at 60 or 65, I’m not going to train.

“Maybe it was inappropriate to say I’m starting to say goodbye to my career. Maybe it was inappropriate but I’m not thinking that I’m going to retire.”

Guardiola has had a testing first season in England, with City sitting fourth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

He gave two awkward television interviews after Monday’s 2-1 victory over Burnley, leading to suggestions that he might be feeling the pressure.

But he is adamant that he is enjoying the challenge of guiding City as they seek success on three fronts — including the FA Cup, in which they visit West Ham for a third-round tie on Friday.

 

‘Never said that’

Guardiola also moved to clarify comments he made that suggested neighbours Manchester United are a bigger club than City.

The City boss said this week that it might take the club 10 years to match United because they do not have the same history when it comes to winning trophies.

But Guardiola believes that City are making fast progress — and that their future is bright.

“For Manchester City fans, Manchester City are the most important thing. Always that remains,” he said.

“When I said to compare the history and the titles, Liverpool, United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, and these kind of clubs, we are behind. If people don’t understand that, I’m sorry.

“In the last five or six years, I think Manchester City are the best club, the club who have achieved more targets of getting better and of growing the most, I think they are one of the best in the world by far.”

He added: “But in terms of the titles, just the titles, we are behind all those clubs in the last 20 years.

“Liverpool haven’t won the Premier League in 25 years, but in terms of titles, are better than Manchester City. But this club being a lesser club than those? I never said that.”

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has returned to first-team training for the first time since he suffered a knee injury in November but the third-round FA Cup clash at West Ham comes too soon for the defender, Guardiola said.

The 30-year-old Kompany has started only two Premier League matches this season and has been plagued by calf, groin and thigh injuries this year. British media reported that he has had 35 separate injury problems since joining City from German club Hamburg in 2008.

“He has started training now but he’s not ready to play tomorrow,” Guardiola told reporters.

 

Fact Box

Fixture, Friday:

 

FA Cup 3rd round:

 

West Ham United v Manchester City 11.55pm UAE time

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Burnley
follow this tag on MGNBurnley
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Burnley
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Premier League

Ozil links Arsenal future to coach Wenger

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer