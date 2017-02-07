Mobile
Site
Fabianski: Backline improvement could beat the drop

Swansea goalkeeper says better defending has given side much-needed confidence

Image Credit: AFP
Swansea City goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski says the team believes they can win against Leicester City on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

London: Swansea City’s improved defensive performances under new manager Paul Clement have given the Welsh team belief that they can overcome relegation rivals Leicester City on Sunday, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski said.

Struggling Premier League champions Leicester have won the last four meetings between the two teams, scoring 11 goals and conceding just one in the process.

However, the teams head into the clash at the Liberty Stadium in contrasting form, with Swansea having won three of their last five Premier League games and Leicester losing four consecutive league matches.

“This is a different Swansea City side to what we have seen before this season... We have improved a lot defensively and should give us confidence over the last games of the season,” Fabianski told British media.

“I think we can all feel and sense that something positive is happening here. We have to keep building on that. Leicester is a big game,” he added.

Swansea have the worst record in the league, conceding 54 goals in 24 games. However, the appointment of Clement as manager last month has helped to lift them out of the bottom three.

“We have to keep working hard and improving because you can clearly see the results of the work we have been doing with the new boss,” Fabianski added.

