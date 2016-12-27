Mobile
Conte pleased to find his way without Costa

Chelsea coach would rather win the EPL than set record

Image Credit: AFP
Chelsea’s Spanish midfielder Pedro (centre) celebrates scoring the opening goal against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The Blues won 3-0.
Gulf News
 

London: Antonio Conte insisted his focus is on the Premier League title and not seeing his Chelsea side set a new record of successive league victories.

The 3-0 defeat of Bournemouth on Monday set a new club record of 12 straight league wins, one short of Arsenal’s single-season mark from 14 years ago.

Victory over Stoke at Stamford Bridge next weekend will set up the possibility of Conte’s side breaking the record at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte, though, says the only thing that concerns him is the impact on the table that shows Chelsea clear in top spot.

“If you ask me I hope to continue winning until the end of the season but, for sure, it is not easy,” said Conte.

“I am pleased to see my players with great concentration and focus, with great will to fight and continue in this way.

“To win 12 games in a row is not easy in this league.

“It’s a fantastic run but it’s important to continue that now.

“For me, it’s important only for the table.

“With these 12 wins in a row we took 36 points and our table position is fantastic now. It’s important only for this.

“I always thought that the record is not important if at the end you don’t reach something important in your championship.”

Pedro set Chelsea on course for victory with a 24th-minute opener before Eden Hazard added the second from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half and Pedro added the third in injury time.

Victory was achieved without suspended duo Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante and Conte believes this only increased the scale of his side’s achievement and will be noted by their main rivals.

“I think today we sent a good message,” said Conte.

“In general because I think that a lot of people waited to see if, without two really important players, Costa and Kante, we could lose points in this game.

“It didn’t happen, I am pleased for this, because I can count on all my players in the squad. I try in every game to make the best decision for the team without looking at the faces.”

Conte opted to employ Hazard as a central striker, forcing 23-year-old Belgian international forward Michy Batshuayi to continue his wait for a first league start since his £33 million (Dh148 million; $40.5 million) arrival from Marseille.

“After the Crystal Palace game I said we had a week to work to find the right solution, to play for the first time without Diego, without Kante,” said Conte.

“After a week of work, I decide to choose this type of solution, with Eden, Pedro and Willian. I’m pleased for the performance of these players.

“I think that Michy is a really good player, but a young player, he is trying to adapt to this league.

“I try to make the best decision for the team but I am sure that Michy could have the possibility to show his talent in the future.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admitted the defeat had taught his side a valuable lesson.

“When you have Hazard, Pedro and Willian, counter-attacking with such pace it’s difficult,” said Howe.

“I think that was probably the thing where we fell short, on the ball we gave them too many times to get into those situations by not being tight enough or good enough on the ball in those situations.

“That’s something we take away from this game.”

