Rodgers all praise for striker Dembele

Glasgow: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised the quality of striker Moussa Dembele after the French forward fired the Glasgow giants to their 21st league victory in a row on Saturday.

The French under-21 international grabbed both goals in the 2-0 win over bottom club Hamilton Academical at Celtic Park to take his tally to 29 goals in 42 games since joining the Hoops from Fulham in the summer.

Dembele, who started his career as a youth player with Paris Saint-Germain, has been linked with a move to the English Premier League in the summer and is tipped to earn a call-up to the France senior squad for their games against Luxembourg and Spain next month.

“The boy absolutely oozes quality. For a 20-year-old, to see the improvements he is making is absolutely fantastic,” the Celtic manager said.