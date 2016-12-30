Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Referee Mark Clattenburg would consider offer from China

Top Premier League official says money has never been his motive as a ref but he would think about a move

Image Credit: AP
Referee Mark Clattenburg
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Mark Clattenburg, who refereed the biggest finals in football in 2016, would consider a transfer from the Premier League to the wealthy and ambitious Chinese Super League.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent by Chinese clubs on high-profile talent, including Argentina striker Carlos Tevez this week, in a bid to become a football superpower.

“China are certainly looking to develop their football, looking at their signings and their recruitment,” Clattenburg told The Associated Press. “If an opportunity came along — I am contracted to the Premier League — but I have to look at my long-term strategy of my career. How long can I last as a referee? I have been in the Premier League 12 years. It’s been a wonderful 12 years.

“There is no offer on the table but if they made an offer it would be under consideration. But at the moment I still enjoy working for the Premier League and Uefa.”

The 41-year-old Clattenburg was linked with a move to China this week after refereeing the finals of the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup this year. Clattenburg was named referee of the year at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony earlier this week in Dubai, an accolade which allowed Clattenburg to give a rare interview.

Clattenburg hopes when his career in the Premier League eventually ends he will be able to help a country like China raise refereeing standards.

“Money has never been a driver as a referee ... It’s about the drive of doing something different, maybe helping the recruitment,” Clattenburg said. “If it didn’t happen now I will be looking in the future at that, a bit like Howard Webb has done (in Saudi Arabia) where you are helping another country develop refereeing.

“It’s important to have the right quality of referee to go with the level of football. China is going to become a huge player in years to come ... If they want to be serious about their league they are going to have the right setup. Refereeing is a huge part of football.” 

More from More football

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Carlos Tevez
follow this tag on MGNCarlos Tevez
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Ten Cate silent on Brazilian Leonardo signing

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler