Olaroiu hails team’s fighting spirit in testing times

Al Ain remain on third spot now with 27 points, while Al Ahli are a point behind on fourth place

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Cosmin Olaroiu
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The last high profile match of the 2016 ended in a 1-1 stalemate with defending champions Al Ahli rallying from a goal deficit to split points with Al Ain in the Arabian Gulf League at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

Despite the result of this rescheduled third round fixture, Al Ain remain on third spot now with 27 points, while Al Ahli are a point behind on fourth place.

The result was more that satisfying for Al Ahli coach Cosmin Olaroiu, whose side was knocked out of the President’s Cup by Al Ain earlier in the week. The task was more daunting with the news coming out before the encounter that Al Ahli Club chairman Abdullah Al Naboodah was stepping down from his post.

“The recent period and months have been very difficult for the club. It was hard to think that we will get here but with each other’s support we have done it. Yesterday, we received a new shock that Al Naboodah was leaving. I want to extend my thanks to him for giving me the opportunity to train a club like Al Ahli Club,” said Olaroiu adding that, Al Naboodah’s absence will be a huge loss for UAE football on the whole.

An Al Ain vs Al Ahli clash couldn’t have gone without some tense moments and that came in the 65th minute. Al Ahli goalkeeper Majed Naser was given the marching orders for a headbutt on Caio Lucas. Reduced to 10 men, Al Ahli replaced Ismaeel Alhamadi to rope in substitute goalkeeper Saif Yousuf.

However, Al Ain’s Lucas provided the breakthrough in the 77th minute obliging to a cross from Bandar Al Ahbabi. Al Ahli remained undeterred and Habib Alfardan stole the equaliser of a rebound after Ahmed Khalil shot off a cross from substitute Saeed Ahmed was blocked.

“There was tension larger than necessary, but under the circumstances it is natural that things like this happen. The first half was the best of us and in the second half some of the problems began with the players. We were reduced to 10 men and we could have lost the match but the boys stuck to the task. I want to thank the players for giving their best,” said Olaroiu.

Understandably, Al Ain coach Zlatko Dalic was disappointed to miss out on crucial points, especially after taking the lead.

“As usual all the derby games are strong and tough. The first half ended scoreless, in the second half we were the better team and we controlled most of the ball and made the first goal. We were close to extending the lead but we conceded a goal. Surely, one point is not satisfactory for us but in the derby clash is considered good,” said Dalic adding, “We got one point and still we are in a good position in the competition, especially because we have two games on hand. We will have to keep focusing on one game at a time.”

 

Standings

RK TEAM P W D L GS GA PTS

1 Al Jazira 12 9 2 1 32 8 29

2 Al Wasl 13 9 2 2 31 10 29

3 Al Ain 11 8 3 0 23 11 27

4 Al Ahli 13 7 5 1 24 8 26

5 Al Wahda 13 5 6 2 26 13 21

6 Al Nasr 13 7 0 6 26 17 21

7 Al Shabab 13 5 5 3 13 15 20

8 Al Dhafra 13 6 1 6 21 26 19

9 Hatta 12 4 3 5 10 21 15

10 Sharjah 13 4 2 7 17 26 14

11 Kalba 13 2 3 8 10 22 9

12 Emirates 13 1 3 9 15 23 6

13 Dibba 13 0 6 7 8 28 6

14 Bani Yas 13 1 1 11 9 37 4

