Oil and gas make Aberdeen Dubai tie-ups natural

Scottish side look to court Middle East investors as manager and players reap the benefit of a break in the sun

Kenny McLean of Aberdeen single action during the SPFL Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Aberdeen are better placed than any other club to forge links with Middle Eastern investors thanks to their shared connections in oil and gas, according to Dons chief executive officer Duncan Fraser.

The Scottish Premiership side, based by the heart of the North Sea oil and gas industry, flew home on Monday after a week’s training camp at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence, but Fraser said his side would be back to maximise relations in the region.

His comments come at a time when the club are filing planning permission on a new stadium and training facility. Fellow Scottish side Celtic were also in Dubai training at Al Wasl Club last week.

“We are keen to forge relations with people out here, there’s a big Scottish community, particularly from the North East of Scotland,” said Fraser. “That oil and gas connection puts us in a better position than any other club in that regard, we don’t take that for granted but there are clear link ups and we will work to maximise them within the next couple of years.”

Asked if that meant they were looking to court Middle East investors, he replied: “Obviously we’ve got good contacts and networks and we certainly wouldn’t rule that out. It does seem as though there’s a natural tie-up between the two, but to what level that would be I don’t know. We haven’t counted on that, but again if that came about it would certainly make the task easier.”

Of returning to Dubai for future training camps, Fraser added: “If the opportunity emerges again then yes, it could become pretty regular provided we keep the winter break.”

The Dons are currently third in the Scottish Premiership 21 points behind Celtic and two points behind Rangers. They return to action after a three-week break with a third round Scottish Cup tie at home to third-tier Stranraer on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: “We needed to get training and ideally to get away from Aberdeen to do that, to keep us all together and control the situation and environment we are working in, and when you look at some of the weather back home, I think we picked a decent week to be away.

“For that it has been worthwhile, but we probably won’t get the true value of the trip until a couple of weeks, when we have had time to reflect on it.”

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean added: “The whole trip has been good for the boys, we got some time off after the Hearts game, which was needed after a tough December and coming away has been great.

“Back home it’s difficult to get training in with not having your own facilities, so coming away guaranteed us good weather and somewhere to train.

“This week has been all about preparing for Stranraer and the second half of the season and I think the boys have done that perfectly.”

Dubai
Dubai
united kingdom

