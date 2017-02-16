Monaco bid for majority stake in Belgian club

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Monaco bid for majority stake in Belgian club

Ligue 1 leaders have already loaned youngsters Beneddine and Cherif to Cercle Bruges, and want to massively expand partnership

Gulf News
 

Brussels: Ligue 1 table-toppers AS Monaco have made a bid for Belgian second division club Cercle Bruges, which they hope can help in the development of younger players.

Cercle Bruges, a lesser known city rival of Belgian champions Club Bruges, were relegated from the country’s top competition in 2015 and are currently sixth in the second tier.

“This project forms part of AS Monaco’s development strategy focused on young talent, and would give the club the benefit of expertise from the ‘Belgian school’,” AS Monaco said in a statement late on Wednesday.

While the offer was still conditional on shareholder approval, Cercle Bruges said a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks.

French league leaders AS Monaco have already loaned out young players such as defender Mehdi Beneddine and forward Tafsir Cherif to Cercle and said the aim was to build on this exchange.

“Eventually, the project will provide an additional stage in the development of young players from the AS Monaco Academy, between the reserve team and AS Monaco’s first team,” the club said.

No financial details were disclosed.

 

Fact Box

Fixtures, Friday, February 17:

Ligue 1

Bastia v Monaco 11.45pm

Serie A

Juventus v Palermo 11.45pm

More from More football

tags from this story

Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGNLigue 1

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In More football

Saudi Arabia signing Clattenburg is massive coup

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa