Full strength Al Wahda ready for Al Wehdat in Champions League play-off

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda may be placed fifth in the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) but Tuesday’s AFC Champions League play-off match against Jordan’s Al Wehdat is one contest they are desperate to win to make it to the main draw of the tournament. The action starts at 8.15pm at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Tuesday.

“Al Wahda last made it to Asia’s biggest club showpiece way back in 2011 and it is time for the club to prove a point,” said coach Javier Aguirre on the eve of the encounter.

“It is a big match for my players, for me and my support staff. I have, of course, been a part of clubs that have made it to the Champions League but it is a challenge for me as well. It is a final for us as there is no rematch,” said Aguirre adding that his players are ready and raring to go.

“The good thing is that all my injured players are back in the side and I can field a strong eleven,” added Aguirre, who will also have the services of his star Chilean midfielder Jorge Valdivia, who was out of action for more than a month with a knee injury.

Striker Sebastian Tagliabue and Hungarian winger Balazs Dzsudzsak will also be back with the team after missing some crucial AGL matches following their red cards against Al Jazira.

“Valdivia, Balazs all are back at my disposal but in the last few AGL matches I have been trying to work on a few details where the players have committed some unforced errors,” revealed Aguirre, adding that to win the contest his wards will have to put up a “perfect performance”.

“It doesn’t matter which team you are playing — Al Wasl or Al Wehdat. In 90 minutes you have to do your 100 per cent to get the perfect result. Representing UAE in the Championship and being one of the few from the league to make it to the Champions League is an extra motivation for the players,” added Aguirre, whose side is one of the 16 teams vying to fill the final eight spots in the competition’s Group Stage.

“The contest is an opportunity for young players to make their transition to the next level in Asia. It is a beginning of a new challenge and everyone at the club is looking forward to it,” said Aguirre.

Jordan’s Al Wehdat are also keen to put a strong case forward for direct qualification to the AFC Champions League with a solid performance against Al Wahda.

Al Wehdat coach Adnan Hamad was of the view that Jordanian football has come a long way and it is time that they don’t have to go through the play-offs to confirm their berth in the main draw — and instead get a permanent spot.

“We have an opportunity to prove that when we play Al Wahda. The boys are pumped up for the challenge,” said Hamad, whose team has twice previously failed to make it to the main draw in the past.

Al Wehdat, however, come into the contest after a morale-boosting 2-1 win against India’s JSW Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their Preliminary Stage 2 tie at the King Abdullah II International Stadium last week.

“This is a very important game and the morale of the players is very high after the win against Bengaluru FC. They are very motivated. Al Wahda is a very good team but I have confidence in my players and we want to get into the group stage,” said Hamad, adding that the “level of football in Jordan has risen in the past few years.”

He insisted: “We reached the qualification stage last year and this year we hope to go to the next level. Both the teams are good but we will do our best tomorrow to win.”