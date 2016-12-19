Former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal to replace Unai Emery at PSG?

London: The Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery is feeling the heat following his team’s fourth league defeat of the season over the weekend.

That’s twice the number of Ligue 1 losses the French champions suffered in total last season, when they won the title by 31 points, scoring 102 goals in the process.

Guingamp was the scene of their latest humbling, with Yannis Salibur and Nill de Pauw inflicting the damage in a 2-1 defeat that leaves PSG third in the table, seven points behind surprise leaders Nice.

While midfielder Marco Verratti said “it’s not a problem with the coach” and blamed himself and his teammates for what he labelled “a crisis”, French TV station TF1 claim Emery is about to be shown the door by PSG technical director Patrick Kluivert and replaced by Louis van Gaal. This news is unlikely to come as music to the ears of PSG’s Argentinian winger Angel Di Maria, who the Dutchman bombed out of Old Trafford during his spell at Old Trafford. Italians Roberto Mancini and Fabio Capello are also being linked with Emery’s Parian post.

Meanwhile, fresh from scoring his 15th and 16th goals for Manchester United over the weekend, former PSG linchpin Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to turn down further overtures from China to stay at Old Trafford. The Daily Mail reports that the Chinese government were prepared to bankroll the move for the modest, mild-mannered Swede in the hope that his profile would help boost the profile of the country’s Super League and encourage other players to sign up. Ibra turned down a previous offer to go to China to sign for United after leaving PSG and is ready to extend his contract with the club after his successful introduction to life in the Premier League.