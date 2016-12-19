Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Former Man Utd boss Louis van Gaal to replace Unai Emery at PSG?

Verratti claims there is no problem with under-fire boss but French TV says Dutchman set to be appointed

Gulf News
 

London: The Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery is feeling the heat following his team’s fourth league defeat of the season over the weekend.

That’s twice the number of Ligue 1 losses the French champions suffered in total last season, when they won the title by 31 points, scoring 102 goals in the process.

Guingamp was the scene of their latest humbling, with Yannis Salibur and Nill de Pauw inflicting the damage in a 2-1 defeat that leaves PSG third in the table, seven points behind surprise leaders Nice.

While midfielder Marco Verratti said “it’s not a problem with the coach” and blamed himself and his teammates for what he labelled “a crisis”, French TV station TF1 claim Emery is about to be shown the door by PSG technical director Patrick Kluivert and replaced by Louis van Gaal. This news is unlikely to come as music to the ears of PSG’s Argentinian winger Angel Di Maria, who the Dutchman bombed out of Old Trafford during his spell at Old Trafford. Italians Roberto Mancini and Fabio Capello are also being linked with Emery’s Parian post.

Meanwhile, fresh from scoring his 15th and 16th goals for Manchester United over the weekend, former PSG linchpin Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to turn down further overtures from China to stay at Old Trafford. The Daily Mail reports that the Chinese government were prepared to bankroll the move for the modest, mild-mannered Swede in the hope that his profile would help boost the profile of the country’s Super League and encourage other players to sign up. Ibra turned down a previous offer to go to China to sign for United after leaving PSG and is ready to extend his contract with the club after his successful introduction to life in the Premier League.

More from More football

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGNLigue 1
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Louis van Gaal
follow this tag on MGNLouis van Gaal
Roberto Mancini
follow this tag on MGNRoberto Mancini

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Louis van Gaal
follow this tag on MGN
Roberto Mancini
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Diaky’s injury-time winner edges it for Al Ain

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed