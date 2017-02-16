Mobile
Football as dangerous to brain as boxing

Sustained heading of the ball can cause damage similar to trauma suffered by heavyweight fighters, study finds

Gulf News
 

London: Professional football is as risky as boxing in causing brain damage that can lead to dementia and early death, scientists have suggested.

Years of heading the ball can cause the same type of progressive damage as suffered by heavyweight prizefighters, according to the study by University College London. It called for “urgent” research to establish whether repeated sub-concussive head impacts caused by heading may also be prompting dementia in the amateur game.

The daughter of the former England striker Jeff Astle, who died of a degenerative brain disease aged 59, criticised the football authorities’ “indefensible and disgraceful” response to the issue.

The Daily Telegraph launched a campaign last year urging the football authorities to commission independent research with a large sample of former players into whether football increases the risk of degenerative brain diseases.

Researchers conducted post mortem examinations of the brains of five professional players, and one “committed” amateur, who had all suffered from dementia. The study found evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which can be caused by repeated blows to the head and is known to lead to dementia.

The rate of CTE in the brains of the footballers, whose careers had averaged 26 years, was greater than the 12 per cent average found in the general population. The players had also developed dementia around their mid-sixties, an average of 10 years earlier than most people with the condition. Dr Helen Ling, who led the research, said this was the first time CTE had been confirmed in retired footballers.

“These players had the same pathology as boxers,” she said. “The most pressing question now is to ask how common dementia is among retired footballers.”

Critics say the sport’s governing body has been slow to act on the possible risk from heading, despite the long list of famous players who have suffered from dementia. These include Danny Blanchflower, the former Tottenham captain, Bob Paisley, the former Liverpool manager, and Astle.

The former West Bromwich striker’s daughter welcomed the study, but said she was not surprised. “I think that’s what is so very frustrating, the fact that it’s nearly 15 years since my dad died and the fact that nothing from any footballing authorities has been done. It is really indefensible and disgraceful.”

Professor Huw Morris, a consultant neurologist at the Royal Free Hospital in north London, said footballers may not only be damaging their brains from heading, but also from rapid decelerations while playing and impacts with other bodies.

Last December the Professional Footballers’ Association called on the authorities to consider banning children under the age of 10 from heading the ball, following research by the University of Stirling which found players suffered memory impairment after heading.

The FA’s head of medicine, Dr Charlotte Cowie, welcomed the new study, which is published in the journal Acta Neuropathalogica, and said the governing body backed further research into the issue.

