Ex-United star Yorke denied entry to the US

Manchester: Former Manchester United’s treble-winning striker Dwight Yorke has been denied entry to the United States due to a visa problem stemming from an Iranian stamp on his passport received after having represented the ‘World Stars’ in a charity football match against ‘Iranian Stars’ in Tehran in 2015.

“I couldn’t quite believe what was happening. I have lost count of the number of times I have been to America, I love the country, yet I was being made to feel like a criminal,” the former Trinidad and Tobago captain was quoted as saying by the Sun on Friday. “I had bought my ticket and checked in and was about to get on the flight when I was stopped by two officials. I thought ‘what is happening here?’”