Emery brushes aside speculation he faces sack at PSG

Unai Emery speaks at a session on ‘The Role of Coaches for Football Integrity’ at Dubai International Sports Conference.

Dubai: Paris Saint Germain boss Unai Emery said he is confident of turning things around at the Parc des Princes after a poor start to his career in France.

Powerhouses PSG are currently third in Ligue 1 five points behind leaders Nice, prompting speculation regarding the Spaniard’s future. It’s a shock for the Parisians not to be top at the halfway stage as the Qatari-backed club have won the past four consecutive league titles.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai International Sports Conference on Wednesday, 45-year-old Emery, who has won the past three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla, denied the language barrier was to blame for PSG’s domestic form so far this season.

“No, it’s football,” he replied to questions about his lack of ability to speak French. “Football needs time, there are good moments and bad moments, that doesn’t mean that this is a bad moment but we have to get better and improve.

“There are two paths to success, one is in winning, which is the most important thing, and the other is to develop an idea and make sure it gets done 100 per cent.

“I’m always confident of my work,” he replied when asked if he was confident of turning things around.

Regarding the imminent arrival of German attacking midfielder Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg in a four-and-a-half-year deal, said to be worth £40 million, Emery added: “The club wants to improve for today and the future and that’s an example of it.”

PSG face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League in February, but Emery remained cagey on his strategy for the clash: “It will be a beautiful match. But my strategy now is just to enjoy Dubai and then, when I get back to Paris in a few days, it is to work. For deeper details, there’s a proper time and place.”