Draxler on target as PSG rout Bastia 7-0

Coach Emery says it will be good for his confidence

Image Credit: AP
PSG’s Julian Draxler in action during a French Cup match against Bastia at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain got their French Cup defence off to a dream start on Saturday with new recruit Julian Draxler scoring in a 7-0 rout of Ligue 1 rivals Bastia.

Unai Emery’s side advance to the last 32 of a tournament in which they are the two-time defending champions ensuring their Corsican rivals remain winless at the Parc des Princes.

Making his competitive debut 23-year-old winger Draxler completed the rout scoring the final goal three minutes from the whistle.

The German World Cup-winner completed his move this month from Wolfsburg for a reported fee of up to 42 million euros (Dh165.3 million).

“Draxler had a good match, it will be good for his confidence,” said Emery.

PSG captain Thiago Silva opened the goal fest with a header on 30 minutes with Adrien Rabiot firing in the second from 25 metres out just before the break.

It was all one-way traffic in the second half with goals Christopher Nkunku, Thiago Motta, Angel Di Maria and a Lucas penalty humiliating the visitors before Draxler struck.

Emery’s side, who went into the winter break in third place in Ligue 1, five points behind leaders Nice, are looking to complete a clean sweep of the domestic trophies in France for a third season in succession.

The Parisians were, however, hit when Brazilian captain Silva picked up a thigh injury in a challenge with goalkeeper Kevin Traff minutes before the break.

The 32-year-old was treated pitch side for several minutes before limping off.

Five other Ligue 1 sides also competing on Saturday advanced.

Lille ended the adventure of minnows AS Excelsior — a sixth-tier side from the Indian Ocean island of Reunion — 4-1, as Guingamp beat Le Havre 2-1.

Monaco on Friday advanced past second division AC Ajaccio 2-1, largely thanks to a goal from star forward Falcao.

