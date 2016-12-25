Boxing Day delight — Al Ain vs Al Ahli

Abu Dhabi: The Boxing Day offers ‘Clash of Titans’ in the President’s Cup — Al Ain vs Al Ahli. The contest as per the set rules will be played at the neutral venue Al Jazira Stadium today and the action starts at 8pm.

This is the first of the two back-to-back encounters these teams will be figuring in. The two top clubs are again scheduled to meet in the Arabian Gulf League on Saturday in the rescheduled league fixture.

The task is a bit daunting for coach Cosmin Olaroiu and his men in the first round knockout fixture. They will be sans two of their key players Brazilians — Rodrigo Lima and Everton Ribeiro.

Striker Lima is out with an injury while medio Ribeiro is facing a three-match ban following a red card against Kalba in the Arabian Gulf League.

The Romanian coach accepted that the contest would be a test for his side and felt that they were a bit unlucky to draw the best team in the UAE first up.

“It is a difficult match against Al Ain in the first knockout round of the President’s Cup. The stars were not generous with us and we had no luck and have to play the best team in Asia who played a final of the Asian Champions League,” said Olaroiu adding that, Al Ain had players who had lot of speeds and will also be receiving good crowd support.

“Ahli is not in the best condition but I think all the players know the importance of the game and that should be enough incentive to win,” added Olaroiu.

Al Ain, on the other hand, will be a full strength side and their defence looks rock solid with Ismail Ahmad and Mohanad Salem both back in the team after recovering from injuries. In their absence, the team had to battle hard in the last match and conceded a goal against Kalba in the AG League. It needed an injury time winner from Ibrahim Diaky to save the day.

The inclusion of both these central defenders was a huge boost, accepted Al Ain coach Zlatko Dalic. “Ahmad and Salem’s inclusion has enhanced our back rows. However, we just had very little time to prepare, just 48 hours to prepare the team as required,” said Dalic adding that, he would do everything in his powers to get the desired result.

“Al Ain is ready for all challenges and I will work to choose the best possible combinations and elements in to play to get a result so that it guarantees us that we cross the current stage of the competition,” added Dalic, who hailed the role that Diaky was playing when in crisis but has no intention of playing him right from the start.

“It requires a selection of the best elements in a position to make a difference and I have confidence in all the players. I have good knowledge of the potential of my players and hence know when to use them. I realise how much of an impact Diaky can make in the team list and appreciate his efforts,” said Dalic.

President’s Cup first round knockout fixture: Ittihad Kalba vs Al Jazira Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium — Al Shabab Club 16:50; AlWasl vs Baniyas SC Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium — Al Ain Club 16:55; Al Ahli vs Al Ain Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium — Al Jazira Club 19:55; Al Dhafra vs Hatta Al-Wasl Club Stadium 19:55.