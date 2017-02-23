Big Phil expresses sympathy after feasting on ‘beef ball’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Big Phil expresses sympathy after feasting on ‘beef ball’

Brazilian great Scolari claims 7-0 thumping of Chan’s team was strongly due to red cards

Gulf News
 

Hong Kong: Eastern Sports Club coach Chan Yuen-ting was comforted by her opposite number Luiz Felipe Scolari after her Asian Champions League debut at Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande ended in a nightmarish 7-0 defeat.

The 28-year-old Chan, affectionately nicknamed “Aw Yuen”, which translates as beef ball, became the first woman to guide a men’s team in a top-flight continental competition when she led the Hong Kong champions, who had two players red-carded, out at the Tianhe Stadium on Wednesday.

“I comforted her and told her this match cannot be a real evidence for your ability,” he was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

“This is quite different when within such a short time you have two red cards like this — you can’t take it seriously.” Chan agreed that losing two players had sealed her team’s fate and said Eastern would need to adapt quickly to life in the region’s elite competition with five more Group G matches still to play.

“We have learnt a very valuable lesson today,” she added. “Of course losing the game is a very big disappointment, but we learnt we need to adjust our mentality as soon as possible.

“After the (first) red card everything changed, all our tactics and plans had to be changed. And in a competition like this the pace is quite different from that we encounter in Hong Kong ... it’s our debut and naturally we’ll make mistakes.” Eastern had earlier refunded fans who planned to travel to China for the game after informing them that they would not be able to attend, citing “internal problems” for the situation.

The Hong Kong club’s next match in the competition is a home game against Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale on March 1. Korea’s Suwon Samsung Bluewings are the other side in the group.

More from More football

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Rangers need some stability, interim boss says

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free