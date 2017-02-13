AVB promises ‘special night’ for SIPG boss

Shanghai: Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas on Monday said his team must deliver silverware after the club spent big pre-season including their high-profile signing of Oscar.

SIPG begin their AFC Champions League campaign next week after Oscar, their 60-million-euro signing from Chelsea, helped them reach the group stage with a goal on debut in the play-offs.

The team finished third in the Chinese Super League last year, 12 points back from China’s dominant team, Guangzhou Evergrande.

“It’s really important for us to try to shorten the distance to the top, to be first, to be there winning trophies,” Villas-Boas said at a season launch event.

“I think it’s a good time for myself, representing the team, to thank the group for all the financial effort they have done at the beginning of the season.

“Now I think it’s up to us to make the difference in the pitch to make sure that we reach our objectives, everybody’s dream in football of winning.”

The Portuguese manager added: “I’ve promised the president that at the end of the season he would sleep with one trophy.

“I hope that me and the players can give this special night to him at the end of the season.”

Oscar’s deal with Shanghai SIPG is thought to be 24 million euros a season — which would put him above Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona in a list of the world’s best-paid players.

It is still below the 38 million euros reportedly paid by city rivals Shanghai Shenhua to Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, which rates him as the highest paid footballer on the planet.

Chinese teams have splashed out record-breaking sums on players over the past year, although major deals have largely dried up after the announcement of salary caps and other curbs in January.

