Simeone hints at extending Atletico Madrid stay

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Simeone hints at extending Atletico Madrid stay

Argentine’s side get Las Palmas while Barca face Bilbao in Copa del Rey

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Argentine coach Diego Simeone says he could stay at Atletico Madrid beyond his current contract, despite shortening it recently by two years until June 2018, in an interview published on Friday.

“It will be difficult to find a better team than Atletico in my future as a coach. So why not remain linked to a club I love?,” he told Spanish sports daily Marca.

“I have possibly found my place in the world, we will see,” he added.

In charge of Atletico since 2011, Simeone signed a contract in March 2015 that originally tied him to the club until June 2020.

But the 46-year-old, who has been linked to many of Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Inter Milan, in September reduced the contract to 2018 after talks with Atletico.

Simeone said that decision was in the best interests of the club, which he took to the Spanish league title in 2014 and to two of the last three Champions League finals.

“I believe it is the best situation which we found to continue being demanding of myself and, at the same time, think of what is best for the club,” he said.

“If the club continues to want to count on us, and if it carries out the efforts it has been doing for this ... we can possibly remain together,” he added.

Atletico lost out on a first Champions League title to Real Madrid on penalties in May and finished just three points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona.

The club’s form has stuttered this season and Simeone’s side find themselves in sixth in La Liga with 28 points.

Atletico are not in league action again until January 7 as La Liga takes a winter break over the new year.

But before that Atletico Madrid will meet Las Palmas in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey after Friday’s draw paired the sides together.

Holders Barcelona will face familiar opponents in the shape of Athletic Bilbao. Barca will go to San Mames for the first leg in the first week in January before hosting the Basque side in the return at the Camp Nou a week later.

Barcelona have beaten Athletic in three Copa del Rey finals in the last eight seasons and also emerged victorious when the sides clashed in the quarter-finals last season.

Luis Enrique’s side won the trophy by beating Sevilla 2-0 after extra time in the final in Madrid.

Sevilla have been drawn against Real Madrid, with the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, in a repeat of the Uefa Supercup at the start of this season.

Madrid won 3-2 after extra time in the Norwegian city of Trondheim in August thanks to a late goal by Dani Carvajal.

They will go to Seville for the return leg days before the sides meet in La Liga at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, January 15.

Villarreal, currently fourth in La Liga, have been drawn against Real Sociedad.

One second-tier team is guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals after Alcorcon and Cordoba were drawn together.

Madrid club Alcorcon reached the last 16 by beating top-flight Espanyol on penalties while Cordoba eliminated Malaga.

 

Last 16 draw

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid

Alcorcon v Cordoba

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Sevilla

Real Sociedad v Villarreal

Deportivo La Coruna v Alaves

Valencia v Celta Vigo

Osasuna v Eibar

 

First legs scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 4; second legs on January 11

 

 

More from La Liga

tags from this story

La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
atletico madrid

Also In La Liga

Santos: Old dog Ronaldo needs new tricks

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees