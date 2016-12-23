Simeone hints at extending Atletico Madrid stay

Madrid: Argentine coach Diego Simeone says he could stay at Atletico Madrid beyond his current contract, despite shortening it recently by two years until June 2018, in an interview published on Friday.

“It will be difficult to find a better team than Atletico in my future as a coach. So why not remain linked to a club I love?,” he told Spanish sports daily Marca.

“I have possibly found my place in the world, we will see,” he added.

In charge of Atletico since 2011, Simeone signed a contract in March 2015 that originally tied him to the club until June 2020.

But the 46-year-old, who has been linked to many of Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Inter Milan, in September reduced the contract to 2018 after talks with Atletico.

Simeone said that decision was in the best interests of the club, which he took to the Spanish league title in 2014 and to two of the last three Champions League finals.

“I believe it is the best situation which we found to continue being demanding of myself and, at the same time, think of what is best for the club,” he said.

“If the club continues to want to count on us, and if it carries out the efforts it has been doing for this ... we can possibly remain together,” he added.

Atletico lost out on a first Champions League title to Real Madrid on penalties in May and finished just three points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona.

The club’s form has stuttered this season and Simeone’s side find themselves in sixth in La Liga with 28 points.

Atletico are not in league action again until January 7 as La Liga takes a winter break over the new year.

But before that Atletico Madrid will meet Las Palmas in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey after Friday’s draw paired the sides together.

Holders Barcelona will face familiar opponents in the shape of Athletic Bilbao. Barca will go to San Mames for the first leg in the first week in January before hosting the Basque side in the return at the Camp Nou a week later.

Barcelona have beaten Athletic in three Copa del Rey finals in the last eight seasons and also emerged victorious when the sides clashed in the quarter-finals last season.

Luis Enrique’s side won the trophy by beating Sevilla 2-0 after extra time in the final in Madrid.

Sevilla have been drawn against Real Madrid, with the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, in a repeat of the Uefa Supercup at the start of this season.

Madrid won 3-2 after extra time in the Norwegian city of Trondheim in August thanks to a late goal by Dani Carvajal.

They will go to Seville for the return leg days before the sides meet in La Liga at the Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, January 15.

Villarreal, currently fourth in La Liga, have been drawn against Real Sociedad.

One second-tier team is guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals after Alcorcon and Cordoba were drawn together.

Madrid club Alcorcon reached the last 16 by beating top-flight Espanyol on penalties while Cordoba eliminated Malaga.

Last 16 draw

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid

Alcorcon v Cordoba

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Sevilla

Real Sociedad v Villarreal

Deportivo La Coruna v Alaves

Valencia v Celta Vigo

Osasuna v Eibar

First legs scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 4; second legs on January 11