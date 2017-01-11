Ronaldo may be ‘The Best’ but he doesn’t want to be ‘The Boss’

Real Madrid and Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo stands next to his trophy after winning the The Best FIFA Mens Player of 2016 Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards

Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo has ruled out becoming a coach after retiring.

“Very difficult ... never say never,” Ronaldo told Fifa’s official website in an interview published after he won Fifa’s inaugural “The Best” prize for the world’s best player in 2016.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future but in this moment I don’t see myself becoming a coach.”

The Real Madrid superstar said he is “part of football’s history” after his award for the world’s best player in 2016.

“I have no doubt that I am already a part of football’s history. This has always been my major goal, since I started playing: not only to become a player, but to be a star and to constantly strive to be the best,” he told Fifa.com when asked whether he sees himself as one of the greatest players ever.

“And I did it: the trophies speak for themselves — both the titles, the individual awards, and the records. It is a source of great pride and it motivates me to keep on working the same way I have been doing so far.”

Ronaldo, 31, lifted the award at a star-studded ceremony in Zurich on Monday after a glittering year on the pitch saw him lead Madrid to Champions League glory and captain Portugal to their first ever major international triumph at Euro 2016.

He had already won the Ballon d’Or after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games.

The player said he thinks winning Euro 2016 was “the pinnacle” of his career.

“Not to diminish my praise for the other trophies, the Champions League and Club World Cup, but this was special for being the first title in the history of Portugal.”

Ronaldo, injured in the early stages of the Euro final 1-0 win against France, added: “It was complicated. I started the game but I didn’t finish. I was very nervous.

“I remember that I was in the dressing room. Then I went outside. I think my behaviour speaks for me really. I don’t really have anything to say. The images don’t lie. People can see how nervous I was. But I think it was a glorious day for Portugal.”

Probed about his ability to dominate at the highest level after so many years, Ronaldo said it was his work ethic and support of teammates that made it possible.

“There’s no secret. It’s working strong and arduously,” he said. “I’m playing for a team (Real Madrid) that gives me the possibility to be able to compete for these trophies. With Portugal also, I thought it was a sensational Euro,” the 31-year-old said.

“I’ll return to saying again, it was a year of dreams — the collective performance, the individual performance, the team performance and the performance of the national team.”