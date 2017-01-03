Mobile
Real start 2017 with Cup clash against Sevilla

Zidane’s men look to start this year the way they ended last

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Real Madrid and Sevilla play perhaps the most interesting tie in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night when they clash in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The game is the first Madrid will play since winning the World Club Championship in Japan on December 18 and it will be interesting to see how they return, reports Xinhua.

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will play with Keylor Navas being rested for the La Liga game at home versus bottom of the table Granada on Saturday. With a relatively straightforward looking game at the weekend, it will be interesting to see if Real head coach Zinedine Zidane picks his strongest side on Wednesday against the side which lost to Barcelona in last season’s Cup final.

Forward Gareth Bale is still sidelined, but he is Real’s only injury worry and players such as James Rodriguez and Isco will be looking for a place in the side, although that could be difficult with Casemiro, Tony Kroos and Luka Modric all available.

Sevilla are currently third in the league, just four points behind, and travel to Madrid after scoring 14 goals in the previous round against Formentera, winning 5-1 away and 9-1 at home against the lower league side.

Those wins showed that Sevilla are taking the Cup very seriously and chief coach Jorge Sampaoli can be expected to field his strongest side with midfielders Steven N’ Zonzi and Samir Nasri — who has recently been in the spotlight after it became known he had an intravenous treatment in an American clinic over the holidays.

With the return leg to be played next week this first leg may not be decisive, but it will be a barometer of how both sides kick off 2017 in which both harbour lofty ambitions.

 

Fact Box

 

Copa del Rey last 16 first leg fixtures (Kick-offs UAE time):

 

Wednesday, January 4

 

 

Real Sociedad v Villarreal 10pm

 

 

 

Alcorcón v Córdoba 10pm

 

 

Real Madrid Sevilla (quarter past midnight early Thursday morning)

 

 

Thursday, January 5

 

 

Ath. Bilbao Barcelona (quarter past midnight early Friday morning)

 

