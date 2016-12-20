Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Real Madrid transfer ban reduced by CAS

Zidane still banned from buying in January but can purchase new stars from the summer

Image Credit: AFP
Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata (C) shoots past Kashima Antlers defender Gen Shoji (L) during the Club World Cup football final match between Kashima Antlers of Japan and Real Madrid of Spain at Yokohama International stadium in Yokohama on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

Lausanne: Real Madrid can buy new players in next summer’s transfer window after sport’s highest court on Tuesday halved their initial two-window ban imposed by Fifa.

The European champions had been sanctioned by world football’s ruling body for irregularities in the signing of foreign under-18 players.

But after an appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) partially overturned the Fifa sentence, with Real still banned from recruiting in the upcoming January window.

CAS also cut the fine imposed by Fifa on the club from 360,000 Swiss francs ($350,000, Dh1.2 million) to 240,000.

Real welcomed the verdict but rued that the Spanish giants weren’t fully exonerated.

“This decision shows the injustice of the punishment imposed by Fifa whilst the club regrets that CAS didn’t have the courage to overturn it completely,” the club said.

Real’s appeal was investigated by Swiss lawyer Michele Bernasconi who found “that some of the rule violations alleged by Fifa could be upheld, but not all of them,” according to a CAS statement.

It concluded: “Considering that the infractions committed by Real Madrid were less serious and less numerous than argued by the Fifa judiciary bodies, the Sole Arbitrator ruled that the sanctions imposed on Real Madrid had to be reduced.”

Real’s last major signing was in the summer when they officially activated a buy-back clause to re-sign their former striker Alvaro Morata from Juventus for a fee in the region of 30 million euros.

Meanwhile, Zidane has reminded his side of their La Liga lead after 16 matches in 2014-15, when they had also won the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

The current holders of both eventually collapsed under coach Carlo Ancelotti and ended the season in disappointment, with the Italian losing his job.

“We all know what happened in 2014 after we won the Club World Cup. It can happen at any moment,” said Zidane, who had been an assistant to Ancelotti. “I think that the season will be long and difficult for us. If we work hard I don’t think that things will change.”

With two more games without a loss, Madrid will match Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten, a mark set last season. Madrid are three points clear with a game in hand.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Carlo Ancelotti
follow this tag on MGNCarlo Ancelotti

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Carlo Ancelotti
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cup

Also In La Liga

President: Barca ready to make Messi best paid

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed