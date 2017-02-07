Real Madrid set sights on Courtois and Lloris

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Real Madrid set sights on Courtois and Lloris

Spanish giants believe Spurs stopper may be easier to land than Chelsea goalkeeper

Gulf News
 

London: Hugo Lloris is on a shortlist of goalkeepers that Real Madrid will make approaches for this summer with the La Liga side believing the Tottenham Hotspur captain may be easier to prise away than Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.

Lloris, the France international, signed a new contract in December that runs to 2022, and Spurs are confident that the 30-year-old has no intention of leaving.

But that will not stop Real inquiring about him if Chelsea stand firm over their desire to keep Courtois and convince the Belgian to sign a new deal.

Real want to sign a world-class keeper when their transfer ban expires at the end of the season. But their hopes of getting Courtois have been hit by Chelsea’s superb season and the 24-year-old claiming he is happier than ever at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will attempt to take advantage of his contentment by offering Courtois a new contract and Real have already lined up alternative targets, with Lloris high on the list with Manchester United’s David de Gea.

There is nothing to suggest Spurs or Lloris would be receptive to an approach from Real but sources in Spain claim the La Liga club think the former Lyon player could be easier to land than Courtois.

Tottenham are aware that a number of their players will be looked at by some of the richest clubs in the world this summer, but chairman Daniel Levy and manager Mauricio Pochettino have worked hard to make sure all their stars are tied down to long-term contracts. Levy and Pochettino,

however, know that qualifying for the Champions League for a second successive season will be key to keeping the vultures at bay. Tottenham signed Lloris for a bargain £8 million (Dh36.3 million) from Lyon in 2012 and Real would have to better the world-record fee for a goalkeeper, the pounds 32.6 million Juventus paid for Gianluigi Buffon, to stand any chance of opening negotiations.

— The Telegraph Group Ltd, London 2017

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Gianluigi Buffon
follow this tag on MGNGianluigi Buffon
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Gianluigi Buffon
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Barca appeal Suarez suspension from Cup final

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini