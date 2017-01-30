No rush for Bale return, insists Zidane

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

No rush for Bale return, insists Zidane

Real extend lead atop La Liga by four points

Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo
Gulf News
 

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes he has no need to rush Gareth Bale back from a long-term ankle injury as the European champions extended their lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Madrid saw off Real Sociedad 3-0 thanks to goals from Mateo Kovacic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata to open up a four-point lead on Barcelona and Sevilla and with a game in hand over their title rivals to come.

Bale has been out since suffering ankle ligament damage in November and is not expected to return before March.

However, Zidane is hopeful of having Luka Modric and James Rodriguez back for Real’s next outing at Celta Vigo at the weekend.

“Our idea to is to have Luka back next week. We will see (how he is) on Tuesday and the same goes for James,” said Zidane.

“Gareth will take a while longer. He is now on the training pitch in boots which is a good sign, but we have to take it slowly.”

Bale is expected to miss Real’s Champions League last 16, first leg clash with Napoli on February 15 with the Welshman possibly making a return in time for the return leg on March 7.

Madrid had begun to miss the Welshman’s presence as they won just one of their five previous games before Sociedad’s visit.

That run included elimination at the hands of Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, but Zidane admitted missing out on two more matches in the semi-finals over the next fortnight could ultimately prove a blessing for his injury hit squad.

“It is what it is. We can’t think about the Cup any more because we are out,” he added.

“We would have preferred to still be in it, but we have to think positively and we are going to have a full week to prepare first for La Liga and then the Champions League.”

Madrid enjoyed a dream weekend as all of their title rivals slipped up.

Barca were held 1-1 at Real Betis, whilst Sevilla were reduced to 10 men after just two minutes in losing 3-1 at Espanyol on Sunday.

“It gives you more motivation when you see your rivals slip up,” added Zidane. “It gives you even more desire to do well. We were watching the games all day.

“The most important thing, though, is what we do and we can be happy with our performance.

“We got three goals and three more points.”

— AFP

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGNCristiano Ronaldo
James Rodriguez
follow this tag on MGNJames Rodriguez
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Gareth Bale
follow this tag on MGNGareth Bale

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGN
James Rodriguez
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Gareth Bale
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Simeone opts for attacking line against Barca

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis