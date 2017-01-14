Mobile
Individual awards more of hype, Lopetegui says

Spanish coach believes in virtues of team honours

Gulf News
 

San Sebastian, Spain: Spain’s football team chief coach Julen Lopetegui has acknowledged that he does not believe in individual prizes that are given hype, such as the Ballon d’Or or the Golden Boot, since the important thing in the sport is, in his opinion, a shared objective. Lopetegui on Friday said during his speech at an event in San Sebastian that a player wins matches but a team wins championships, reports Efe. The important thing is, in his view, for every player to assume the role they are assigned and not forget that football is a group sport.

