Barca denied despite late Suarez leveller

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Barca denied despite late Suarez leveller

Magnificent seven for Inter Milan

Image Credit: AP
Barcelona’s Neymar (right) and Betis’ Cristiano Piccini challenge for the ball during a La Liga match yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Madrid: Barcelona’s La Liga title challenge suffered a huge blow as the Spanish champions were controversially held 1-1 at Real Betis despite Luis Suarez’s last minute equaliser on Sunday.

Aleix Alegria gave Betis the lead to their deserved dominance 15 minutes from time when he bundled home from close range after Marc-Andre ter Stegen flapped at a corner.

However, Barca were rightly infuriated seconds later as the ball clearly crossed the Betis goalline, but no goal was given by referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez.

Suarez did at least rescue a point in the dying seconds, though, as he slotted home Lionel Messi’s through ball for his 21st goal of the season.

Barca move above Sevilla into second on goal difference, but remain a point adrift of Real Madrid, who have two games in hand, the first of which comes at home to Real Sociedad later on Sunday.

Ultimately Barca boss Luis Enrique paid the price for again heavily rotating his side with Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final, first leg at Atletico Madrid in mind.

Enrique made six changes in all, including three of the back four and Betis took advantage with a bright start.

Ter Stegen was forced into saves from Ruben Castro and Dani Ceballos early on.

However, Barca arguably had the best chance of the first-half when Antonio Adan flew off his line to deny Neymar from another scintillating Messi pass.

Enrique made all three of his substitutions early in the second period, but Barca were still struggling to gain a foothold under Betis’ intense pressing.

Ceballos saw a dipping long-range effort come back off the bar before Castro struck the post with Ter Stegen beaten at his near post.

The German goalkeeper had a moment to forget for the opening goal as he failed to get a good connection on an attempted punch under pressure from two Betis players and the ball fell kindly for Alegria to tap home.

Conceding appeared to wake Barca from their slumber and they were doubly denied by Hernandez seconds later as Neymar went down inside the area and the ball ricocheted towards the Betis goal.

Replays showed the ball clearly went over the line before Alissa Mandi cleared, but La Liga’s refusal to implement goal line technology due to pricing fears cost Barca dearly as no goal was given.

Inter Milan defender Danilo D’Ambrosio has, meanwhile, hailed coach Stefano Pioli’s clear orders as the key to the club’s remarkable turnaround in Serie A since Frank de Boer was sacked.

Right-back D’Ambrosio opened the scoring as Inter cruised to a 3-0 win over bottom side Pescara on Saturday, notching up a seventh straight win that allowed them to leapfrog imploding Lazio into fourth in the Serie A table — eight places higher than when Dutch legend de Boer was ousted in November.

“Where would we be if he had arrived earlier? Who knows. I’m not one for ifs and buts,” the defender said. “We are just thinking about the future.

“Pioli has brought in very high-intensity training, we’ve improved so much physically and I can assure you we are working so hard.”

 

Results

La Liga

Played on Sunday

Real Betis 1 Barcelona 1

Saturday

Villarreal 2 Granada 0

Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 0

Eibar 3 Deportivo La Coruna 1

Leganes 0 Celta Vigo 2

Serie A

Lazio 0 Chievo 1

Inter Milan 3 Pescara 0

Ligue 1

Lyon 1 Lille 2

Nancy 0 Bordeaux 2

Rennes 1 Nantes 1

Lorient 2 Dijon 3

Angers 2 Metz 1

Bastia 1 Caen 1

More from La Liga

tags from this story

La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi
Serie A
follow this tag on MGNSerie A
Real Madrid
follow this tag on MGNReal Madrid
Neymar
follow this tag on MGNNeymar
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGNLuis Suarez
Lazio
follow this tag on MGNLazio

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGN
Serie A
follow this tag on MGN
Real Madrid
follow this tag on MGN
Neymar
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In La Liga

Simeone opts for attacking line against Barca

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis