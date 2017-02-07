Alaves seek first cup final since epic Liverpool 5-4 match in 2001

Outside of Spain, Alaves seem to most people to be a ‘weak’ team for this year’s Copa del Rey final, but that’s probably as much to do with this being their first season back in the top flight for a while as anything else. Indeed, in 84 years of being in existence, only 12 have been spent dining at Spanish football’s top table.

Those who watch La Liga religiously, however, will tell you that they’re far from dark horses and deservedly have a place in the semi-final.

Let’s not forget that this side got their first win of the 2016/17 season against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, coincidentally a team who they face directly after their Wednesday cup assignment, kick-off midnight UAE time, against Celta Vigo. A win in the Saturday league fixture for the hosts will all but end Barca’s fading title chances.

It’s true that if Celta get the away goal it could be an uphill battle for the Basques, yet Eduardo Berizzo’s visitors always give opponents an opportunity or two, and after a 4-2 away win against Sporting Gijon last time out, Alaves are in good form.

Indeed, one loss in the last 17 games speaks of a team that knows how to get the job done. That run has included an away victory at Villarreal, an away draw at Athletic Bilbao and a home draw against Atletico Madrid. Mauricio Pellegrino’s side are no mugs.

Currently 12th in LaLiga, only five points separate them from their near neighbours Bilbao and Eibar, in 7th and 9th respectively with 32 points.

Much has been written about Eibar’s recent rise over the last few seasons, yet Alaves have gone very much under the radar in this campaign. Perhaps being able to go quietly about their business has been of benefit.

A 6-0 aggregate win against Gimnastic Tarragona saw them comfortably through their first Copa test and this was followed up by two draws against Deportivo la Coruna, Alaves progressing by virtue of scoring more at the Riazor.

Victory over Alcorcon (2-0 on agg) saw them into the semi-finals where they more than held their own in the first leg at Celta’s Balaidos stadium.

Alaves are a team in every sense of the word and have a few standout players who can lead them to glory.

Theo Hernandez is the younger brother of Atletico’s Lucas and has been loaned to the Basques this season. He was the man of the match when facing his parent club a few weeks ago which will have both hurt and pleased Diego Simeone.

Brazilian forward, Deyverson, has come up with his fair share of goals and will look to be decisive on Wednesday night, and there is no finer example of what Alaves are all about than captain Manu Garcia.

A defensive midfielder who loves going to war, he always puts a shift in and more than any other deserves a spot in the cup final.

It’s been a while since Alaves have had one of those … anyone remember the 5-4 UEFA Cup final epic against Liverpool back in 2001?!