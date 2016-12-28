Zaha named by Ivory Coast in Nations Cup squad

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zaha named by Ivory Coast in Nations Cup squad

Southgate fails in bid to persuade Crystal Palace winger to commit future to England

Image Credit: Reuters
Wilfried Zaha
Gulf News
 

Abidjan: Wilfried Zaha was named on Wednesday by the Ivory Coast in a 24-man preliminary squad for the African Nations Cup finals, days after meeting England manager Gareth Southgate about his international future.

Zaha, who has won two caps in friendlies for England, features on a list of players to travel to Abu Dhabi next week to begin preparations for the tournament in Gabon, where the Ivorians are defending their African title.

Southgate tried to persuade Zaha to commit his future to England at a meeting two days ago, British media reported.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Abidjan, announced his intention to switch his allegiance to the Ivory Coast after meeting coach Michel Dussuyer last month.

The Ivorian Football Federation published a picture of the player meeting the coach and the federation president and posing with an Ivorian shirt.

The Crystal Palace winger played for England against Sweden and Scotland in November 2012 and August 2013 but remained eligible for the Ivory Coast because he had not represented England in a competitive fixture.

The Ivorians host a 10-day camp in Abu Dhabi after which they head to Oyem in Gabon where they are competing in group C against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco and Togo, starting on January 16. The squad also includes Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, recently recovered from injury, and Stoke City striker Wilfried Bony.

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGNStoke City
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Wilfried Bony
follow this tag on MGNWilfried Bony

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Stoke City
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Wilfried Bony
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Internationals

Melbourne may host Brazil-Argentina friendly

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan