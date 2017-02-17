Russian hooligans vow 'festival of violence' at World Cup 2018

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Russian hooligans vow 'festival of violence' at World Cup 2018

So-called fans predict more violence in BBC documentary focused on street fights at Euro 2016

 

London: Russian hooligans have warned of a “festival of violence” at next year’s World Cup, in a BBC documentary aired on Thursday in which the fans celebrate street fights at Euro 2016.

Hours after Fifa president Gianni Infantino said he was not concerned about violence at the tournament, the BBC’s “Russia’s Hooligan Army” showed fans predicting clashes between supporters.

“For some it will be a festival of football, for others it will be a festival of violence,” one such hooligan told the BBC, interviewed close to the Rostov stadium which will host World Cup matches.

“Everyone from the fans’ movement is looking forward to the World Cup taking place in Russia. There is no need to travel to have fun. Our opponents are naturally the English because they are the forefathers of hooliganism,” he said.

The British broadcaster also spoke to members of the “Orel Butchers”, a group of hardcore supporters of Lokomotiv Moscow who were accused of violence during Euro 2016 in France.

A leader of the group predicted a crackdown by Russian authorities, telling the BBC “they will just take down all leaders, all people who are capable of organising anything and just lock them down.”

Despite the prospect of tighter rules against hooliganism, the Orel Butchers member said it was “100 percent guaranteed” that some fans in Russia will try to organise against England supporters.

Several Russians were expelled from France last year after street battles broke out with England fans in Marseille.

The violence was celebrated by Russian hooligans in the documentary, with one boasting: “Our guys are more dangerous than special forces.”

Speaking in Qatar on Thursday, Infantino said he had faith in Russia’s abilities to host the World Cup.

“I am not concerned about trouble and violence in 2018,” Infantino told journalists on the sidelines of a Fifa executive summit meeting in Qatar.

He added that Russia was a “welcoming country, which wants to celebrate football”.

More from Internationals

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Marseille
follow this tag on MGNMarseille
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Marseille
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Internationals

Russia yobs vow World Cup 'festival of violence'

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower