Melbourne may host Brazil-Argentina friendly

Rio de Janeiro: The Brazilian football confederation (CBF) is close to confirming back-to-back international friendlies against Australia and Argentina next year, according to media reports.

The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Friday that the CBF reached a deal with marketing company Pitch International to play the matches in Australia next June, reported Xinhua.

Australian media first reported earlier this month that officials from all three countries were in talks to stage the fixtures.

Match venues have yet to be confirmed though the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to host the clash between Brazil and Argentina, Folha de S. Paulo said.

Brazil and Argentina share one of international football’s most famous rivalries, having won seven World Cups between them.

The teams last met in a World Cup qualifier in November which Brazil won 3-0 in Belo Horizonte.

Brazil captain Neymar, meanwhile, has confessed that taking the last penalty of the shoot-out against Germany in the final at the Rio Olympics was his most anxious moment till date.

Neymar converted the penalty to give Brazil their first-ever Olympic gold medal for football, winning 5-4 on tie-breaker. It was 1-1 after extra time.

“I am remembering that walk to it,” the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by ESPNFC. “It was the most nervous moment of my life. I couldn’t think of anything but ‘For the love of God, where will I kick this ball?’

“Then God gave me the capacity to be calm and score that goal.”

Neymar was at the Maracana stadium in Rio for a charity game organised by former Brazil superstar Zico.