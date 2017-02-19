Mamelodi Sundowns triumph in CAF Super Cup

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mamelodi Sundowns triumph in CAF Super Cup

South African club nicknamed ‘Brazilians’ prevail 1-0 in final

Gulf News
 

Pretoria: Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa won the CAF Super Cup at the first attempt on Saturday by defeating TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Pretoria.

African champions Sundowns are known as the ‘Brazilians’ and the only goal came from Brazilian centre-back Ricardo Nascimento, who converted an 83rd-minute penalty. The award of the spot-kick by the Egyptian referee was hotly disputed with Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana appearing to fall over Issama Mpeko.

Nascimento displayed a cool head to tuck a low shot into the left corner of the net while goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo dived in the opposite direction.

More from Internationals

tags from this story

South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballInternationals

tags

South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
ab de villiers

Also In Internationals

Russia yobs vow World Cup 'festival of violence'

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world