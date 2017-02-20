Diop nets twice on ACL debut to down Esteghlal

Al Ahli players celebrate after scoring against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League at Al Rashid Stadium, Du

Al Ahli players celebrate after scoring against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League at Al Rashid Stadium, Du Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abdul Aziz Hussain Haikel of Al Ahli FC in action against Esteghlal FC (IRN), during the AFC Champions League

Abdul Aziz Hussain Haikel of Al Ahli FC in action against Esteghlal FC (IRN), during the AFC Champions League Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Makhete Diop scored twice on his Asian Champions League (ACL) debut to gift Al Ahli a 2-1 win at home to Iran’s Esteghlal in their opening group game on Monday.

The Senegalese striker, who joined in January from Al Dhafra, scored right at the end of either half to first open Al Ahli’s account and then secure the victory with his efforts either side of Omid Ebrahimi’s 74th minute equaliser.

It marked Al Ahli’s first return to Asia since their 1-0 ACL final defeat to China’s Guanghzhou Evergrande in 2015, which was their best run in Asia in six previous appearances.

Esteghlal have been to three finals winning once in 1991 in seven previous appearances, and were expected to dominate here following a run of six wins across all competitions coming into this encounter, which places them third in the Iranian league.

Al Ahli are second in the UAE’s Arabian Gulf League and have now won four on the trot across all competitions.

Ahmad Khalil’s early freekick forced a punched clearance from Esteghlal’s keeper, and Diop saw his effort from a cross come back off an Iranian defender on the line before the break.

The deadlock was finally broken late in first half stoppage time when Everton Ribeiro’s corner came off a visiting defender, and was helped over the line by Diop’s follow-up.

Esteghlal’s keeper was again tested by both Majed Hassan’s volley and Diop’s near-post drive after the hour.

The visitors pulled one back against the run of play when Ebrahimi volleyed in a cross on 74 minutes.

But Diop popped up before the end to header in Ribeiro’s cross on 90 minutes to secure the victory.

Fellow UAE side Al Jazira had earlier lost their Asian Champions League group phase opener 3-0 away to Qatar’s Lekhwiya.