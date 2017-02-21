‘We are the best’: Buffon and Casillas to resume rivalry

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘We are the best’: Buffon and Casillas to resume rivalry

Two of the greatest goalkeepers in history go glove-to-glove again

Gulf News
 

Rome: It will be a meeting of goalkeeping greats when Gianluigi Buffon faces old rival Iker Casillas on Wednesday in the Champions League.

And while both players may be reaching the end of their careers, Buffon and Casillas each still have something to prove in their 17th career meeting — this time in a match between Juventus and FC Porto.

The 39-year-old Buffon has won virtually everything except for the Champions League — finishing runner-up twice, in 2003 and 2015, with Juventus.

The 35-year-old Casillas has won everything — including three Champions League titles — but is looking to regain his spot on Spain’s national team and prove his former club, Real Madrid, wrong for casting him aside two years ago.

“Every player knows it takes time to get used to a new city, new surroundings and a new way of life,” Casillas told Uefa.com. “Of course, when you’ve spent so long in the same place, as was the case for me, it’s strange to experience a change of scenery. Maybe I didn’t reach the level I wanted last year, I didn’t feel completely comfortable.

“I haven’t been called up to the Spain squad, so I’ve had more time to focus on my club,” Casillas added. “I’ve noticed the effect. First you need to be settled at your club and then, who knows what might happen?”

Whatever the result in the first leg, Casillas and Buffon will continue to have mutual respect for each other.

The pair engaged in an entertaining exchange on Twitter recently, with Casillas asking Buffon, “What do you think? For me you the best!!”

To which Buffon responded, “I don’t choose. We are the best,” adding a smiley face.

In their eight national team meetings, Casillas’ Spain has had the better record with three victories to only one for Buffon’s Italy — including Spain’s penalty shoot-out win in the quarter-finals of the 2008 European Championship and Spain’s victory in the Euro 2012 final.

In club-level meetings, the goalkeepers have three wins apiece but Buffon’s Juventus have prevailed in all three knockout ties — including the 2003 and 2015 Champions League semi-finals.

“I am lucky enough to be three years younger than Gigi. I was 14 when I started and he was 18,” Casillas said. “I was able to see and appreciate his style and personality. As I grew up, I looked up to him and then we evolved together and we’ve had similar careers. We’ve both won a lot and we’ve often played against each other. I think Italian football won’t have another goalkeeper like him.”

The similarities between Casillas and Buffon don’t end on the field. Both goalkeepers have female partners who are sports journalists.

Casillas famously kissed Sara Carbonero during a live interview after winning the 2010 World Cup and the couple was married a year ago.

Buffon has a son with Sky Sports studio host Ilaria D’Amico, who still addresses Buffon by his last name in interviews.

Both players also have the same number of appearances for their national teams — 167.

Any way you look at it, they are two of football’s greatest.

More from Champions League

tags from this story

Gianluigi Buffon
follow this tag on MGNGianluigi Buffon
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGNFIFA World Cup
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballChampions League

tags

Gianluigi Buffon
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Champions League

Ranieri likes the Champions League ‘holiday’

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen