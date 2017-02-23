Vardy strike gives Leicester hope against Sevilla in Champions League

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Vardy strike gives Leicester hope against Sevilla in Champions League

Premier League side go down 2-1 to Spanish side Sevilla in Champions League

Image Credit: AFP
Joaquin Correa celebrates his goal for Sevilla.
 

Seville: Jamie Vardy’s first Champions League goal gave Leicester City a lifeline in their last 16 tie despite going down 2-1 to Sevilla in Wednesday’s first leg.

Goals from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa had given Sevilla a deserved 2-0 lead, whilst Correa also saw a penalty saved by the inspired Kasper Schmeichel.

However, despite Sevilla’s dominance, Schmeichel’s heroics and Vardy’s strike means the English champions are well in the tie ahead of the second leg at home on March 14.

“We didn’t give up and scored the goal which is important,” said Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri.

“It gives us strength, it gets Vardy back among the goals and it opens up the tie.

“We know they are better than us. They are a big team, an experienced team, but we have a very big heart.”

The two sides couldn’t be in more contrasting form with Sevilla just three points off the top of La Liga, whilst Leicester face a relegation battle just a year after defying all the odds to win the Premier League.

And Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli lamented his side’s inability to make the gulf in class count in a more comprehensive advantage.

“It is difficult to imagine such a big difference (between the sides) in a Champions League game,” said Sampaoli.

“I am happy with how the game went because we had chances, but disappointed with the result because we deserved more.”

Sevilla’s first big chance arrived 14 minutes in when Correa showed more fight and fleetness of foot than the Leicester defence inside the area and was chopped down by visiting captain Wes Morgan.

Correa won a battle with his teammates to take the spot-kick, but was less successful with a tame effort that Schmeichel easily collected.

The Dane then showed fine reflexes to get down low to his left to parry Sergio Escudero’s low driven effort from the edge of the box.

Sevilla finally made their superiority count 24 minutes in when Escudero’s cross from the left was met with a powerful header from his opposite wing-back Sarabia that nestled in the far corner for his ninth goal of the season.

The one way traffic continued as Stefan Jovetic’s looping long-range effort was turned over by Schmeichel before the ‘keeper produced another stunning stop to once again deny Correa.

Leicester didn’t have a single effort on goal in the first-half, but did at least test Sergio Rico early in the second period, albeit with a routine save when he collected Wilfred Ndidi’s volley from range.

Vitolo then nearly undid Schmeichel’s good work in the first half with an audacious effort from the narrowest of angles that clipped the inside of the Leicester ‘keeper’s near post.

Just as the visitors were beginning to gain a foothold, Sevilla doubled their lead as Jovetic held off two Leicester defenders then laid the ball perfectly into Correa’s path to finish high past Schmeichel from close range.

However, Claudio Ranieri’s men responded to get an away goal that could prove vital in three weeks’ time.

Danny Drinkwater broke down the left and his low cross was turned home on the stretch by Vardy for his first goal since December.

Leicester still had to see out a late onslaught as Sevilla sought to restore their two-goal advantage.

Adil Rami came closest when his thunderous header came back off the bar, but Leicester held out to maintain hope their maiden Champions League campaign can stretch into the last eight.

More from Champions League

tags from this story

La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Leicester City
follow this tag on MGNLeicester City
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballChampions League

tags

La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Leicester City
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Champions League

Khedira confident Juve can earn European glory

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free