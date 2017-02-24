Hummels says there’s no pointing the finger at Ancelotti

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hummels says there’s no pointing the finger at Ancelotti

Defender brushes gesture aside and insists Bayern boss keeps his head when it matters

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Bayern Munich central defender Mats Hummels says the club’s powerful position going into their Bundesliga home tie with Hamburg this weekend is a good measure of coach Carlo Ancelotti’s ambitions for the season.

After Robert Lewandowski last gasp equaliser saved their 2017 unbeaten record in Berlin last weekend, Bayern are five points clear at the top, and 5-1 up against Arsenal in the Champions League Last-16.

Unbeaten in 16 games against Saturday’s visitors Hamburg, Hummels, who joined from Dortmund last summer, says their position of strength is a natural state of affairs.

“We’re where we want to be, five points clear, that’s in keeping with our ambitions, we want to win it all,” he said.

He also asserted that the new coach and his avuncular attitude were going down well in the dressing room at a crucial stage of their campaign, despite Ancelotti’s middle finger gesture to fans in Berlin after their equaliser for 1-1 at Hertha last week.

“He seems to exude peace and calm. This doesn’t mean that he fails to intervene if he sees the need, but he does this in his own way,” Hummels said.

The Bayern forward line, who hit eight goals past Hamburg in a 2015 Bundesliga game, will look over their shoulders as former France international forward Franck Ribery resumed training after a seven weeks lay off.

But Ancelotti will not rush Ribery back as he wants him and Arjen Robben fit for the latter part of the season.

Hamburg were once considered Bayern’s bogey team and have gone four games unbeaten going into Saturday’s clash.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund travel to unpredictable Freiburg without midfielders Andre Schuerrle and Mario Goetze, who combined to score the World Cup winner over Argentina out in Brazil.

Third-placed Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has called for consistency and can usually count on striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who was off the score sheet last week in the 3-0 hammering of Wolfsburg.

Two teams that might have been expected to challenge Bayern this season Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen, clash Friday in record setting form.

Poor form that is, as both clubs have set their own record low points tally for this stage of the season Wolfsburg on 22 and Bremen 19.

Second-placed RB Leipzig snapped a two match losing streak last weekend to maintain their eight point gap on Dortmund, and the newcomers are relieved one of their chief sources of goals is back from suspension.

Emil Forsberg has nine assists and scored his sixth goal of the campaign last week against Monchengladbach.

“That’s the Emil we all came to know during the first half of the season, The goal was like a release for him,” Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

The Swede, whose father and grandfather both played international football, signed a one-year extension until 2022 last month.

Schalke are on a run in both Europe, after a midweek win over PAOK in the Europa League and in the Bundesliga and have won their last five games against Hoffenheim, who they play on Sunday.

More from Bundesliga

tags from this story

Franck Ribery
follow this tag on MGNFranck Ribery
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Borussia Dortmund
follow this tag on MGNBorussia Dortmund
Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
Arjen Robben
follow this tag on MGNArjen Robben
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGNBundesliga
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballBundesliga

tags

Franck Ribery
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Borussia Dortmund
follow this tag on MGN
Europa League
follow this tag on MGN
Arjen Robben
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bundesliga

Middle finger gesture costs Ancelotti 5,000 euro

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free