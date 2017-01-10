Gisdol seeks improvement despite thrashing Al Nasr

Players of Hamburg celebrate after winning against Al Nasr FC, during Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Challenge Cup.

Dubai: Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol praised the Red Shorts’ defensive display led by debutant Mergim Mavraj in their 5-0 friendly win over Al Nasr on Monday, but despite the scoreline he said they still need to improve going forward.

Lewis Holtby got two goals either side of the break before additional efforts from Finn Porath, Michael Gregoritsch and Aaron Hunt, to win the inaugural Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Challenge Cup at Maktoum Stadium.

“Defensively we were very consistent, but we didn’t play in the air enough going forward,” said Gisdol. “We still have to improve significantly in the air.

“The result is secondary for now, I am concerned first and foremost in the way we played this test match.”

Of their new Albanian defender Mavraj, who debuted after joining from FC Koln on a three-year deal for €1.8 million (Dh6.96 million) last month, Gisdol added: “Mavraj has shown us what he had promised, he defended very prudently.”

Mavraj himself said it was a positive first impression of playing for Hamburg and said the game would help him integrate quickly.

“At the moment every game helps me to get to know the team,” he said. “In this respect I am satisfied, even if we can still improve.

“My impression is very positive. The beginning of the game was pretty thoughtless, but then we got back on track.”

Hamburg are in Dubai on a training camp ahead of the second half of the season. They are currently third from bottom in the German Bundesliga and hoping their warm weather soiree will help them avoid relegation this season.