Dortmund accept ‘drastic punishment’ on fans

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dortmund accept ‘drastic punishment’ on fans

BVB to shut stand following hooligan attack

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund will close their iconic south stand for this weekend’s home Bundesliga match, having on Monday accepted the German FA’s sanctions after hooligans attacked visiting fans a week ago.

The south stand, known as the ‘Gelbe Wand’ (Yellow Wall), holds 25,000 supporters at Borussia’s 80,000-capacity Signal Iduna Park stadium and will be closed for Saturday’s home league match against Wolfsburg.

Dortmund had until noon on Monday to accept the punishment handed out by the German Football Association (DFB) last Friday to close the stand and fine the club 100,000 euros (Dh390,477).

“After weighing up the arguments, Borussia Dortmund has decided to accept the DFB’s penalty and the drastic punishment of closing the entire south stand for the Wolfsburg match,” said Borussia in a statement.

“We are also currently preparing measures and sanctions against the perpetrators as a consequence of the incidents and will present the results in the coming weeks.”

The heavy sanction has been handed out after hooligans threw stones and bottles at visiting RB Leipzig fans, including families with children, before a Bundesliga match on February 4.

Police made 28 arrests, four officers were injured and 10 Leipzig supporters were hospitalised for treatment due to the violence before kick-off.

During the game, some 60 banners bearing anti-RB Leipzig slogans, many of which were offensive, were held up by Dortmund fans in the south stand.

Dortmund bosses have apologised to their RB Leipzig counterparts.

— AFP

More from Bundesliga

tags from this story

Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGNBundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
follow this tag on MGNBorussia Dortmund

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballBundesliga

tags

Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGN
Borussia Dortmund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bundesliga

Bayern brace for ‘week of truth’ with league win

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year