‘Anxious’ Bayern concerns Ancelotti

Bundesliga champions survive late Werder onslaught

Gulf News
 

Berlin: Carlo Ancelotti admitted Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich looked “anxious and worried” during Saturday’s 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

“That was an important win in a difficult game,” said the Bayern coach after his side survived Werder’s second-half onslaught to remain three points clear.

“After conceding the goal, we lost our shape and we were a bit anxious and worried, I have to admit that. But by the end, we had the game under control.

“There are always difficulties during a season.”

This was Bayern’s seventh league win in a row — and a record 13th straight victory against Bremen — thanks to Arjen Robben and David Alaba’s first-half goals.

But, worryingly for Ancelotti, the league leaders lost their shape and composure after Germany striker Max Kruse pulled a goal back for Bremen on 53 minutes.

With Arsenal looming in the Champions League last 16 in just over a fortnight, Bayern must improve, says captain Philipp Lahm, especially following last weekend’s comeback league win at Freiburg.

“The most important thing is that we are winning,” said Lahm.

“But it is also clear that we can — and must — play better.

“We have some busy weeks coming up, with some real hurdles and we have to act better than we did in our last two games.”

Bayern’s goalscorer Robben was equally unimpressed. “When you go 2-0 up, it should all be over,” said the Dutch veteran.

“They put us under more pressure in the second-half when it should have been easier at the back with more room.

“If we do better, it’ll be three or four nil — there are a few things to improve.”

Bremen striker Kruse said Werder took a leaf out of Freiburg’s book when they put Bayern under pressure before Robert Lewandowski’s goals rescued Munich last week.

“Freiburg showed that you can play against Bayern and when you trust yourselves, as we did in the second-half, things are possible,” said Kruse, whose Bremen are 15th in the table.

“If you want to take points off Bayern, you have to play well for 90 minutes. We put in a good performance, but still took no points.”

Meanwhile, 400km (250 miles) away at the Red Bull Arena, RB Leipzig ended 10-man Hoffenheim’s unbeaten run this season with a 2-1 comeback home win.

RB remained just three points adrift of Bayern.

Hoffenheim were the last undefeated team left in Europe’s top leagues before RB midfielder Marcel Sabitzer’s 77th-minute winner dealt them their first loss of the campaign following striker Sandro Wagner’s dismissal.

