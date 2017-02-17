Mobile
Tahir spins South Africa to New Zealand T20 win

Experienced bowler snaps up five wickets as the visitors win with five overs to spare

Gulf News
 

Auckland: Veteran spinner Imran Tahir was the destroyer as South Africa began their tour of New Zealand with an emphatic 78-run victory over the Black Caps in a one-off Twenty20 on Friday.

Tahir claimed five wickets as the Proteas skittled New Zealand for 107 with five overs to spare after batting first and scoring 185 for six in their 20 overs.

“It’s a very special feeling,” Tahir said after his man-of-the-match performance at Eden Park, only the third five-wicket haul by a South African in a T20 international.

Paceman Andile Phehlukwayo also claimed three wickets and opening bat Hashim Amla scored 62 in a match that South Africa utterly dominated.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson conceded his team was outplayed and must improve with five one-dayers and three Tests against the Proteas looming.

“It’s frustrating from our perspective, we didn’t really fire a shot,” he said.

“It’s important we learn from this and move on.”

After losing the toss, South Africa made a flying start with the bat then backed it up with a strong bowling performance.

Amla made the most of Eden Park’s short boundaries to smash 62 off 43 balls, receiving support from skipper Faf du Plessis (36) and JP Duminy (29).

They looked set to make 200-plus but Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme put the brakes on with two wickets apiece.

Boult was the one standout for New Zealand, conceding only eight runs in his four overs.

But with dangerman Martin Guptill injured and Ross Taylor controversially omitted from the T20 side, the Black Caps woes with the bat were apparent.

Chris Morris made a perfect start with two wickets in his first two balls for South Africa, coaxing an edge of debutant Glen Mitchell then skittling Colin Munro with his next ball.

Phehlukwayo then took Williamson’s wicket with a short delivery and dismissed Corey Anderson in his next over.

Not to be outdone, Tahir dispatched Tom Bruce (33) and Luke Ronchi (0) in succesive deliveries, before wrapping up the tail.

The first one-dayer will be played in Hamilton on Friday.

 

Fact Box

Scoreboard in the one-off Twenty20 between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park on Friday:

South Africa:

H. Amla c Bruce b Wheeler 62

Q. de Kock c Santner b Boult 0

F. du Plessis lbw b de Grandhomme 36

AB de Villiers c Wheeler b de Grandhomme 26

JP Duminy run out Ronchi 29

F. Behardien c Anderson b Boult 8

C. Morris not out 9

W. Parnell not out 4

Extras (b4, lb4, w3) 11

Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 185

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (de Kock), 2-102 (du Plessis), 3-123 (Amla), 4-145 (de Villiers), 5-171 (Behardien), 6-181 (Duminy)

Bowling: Boult 4-0-8-2, Wheeler 4-0-49-1, Southee 4-0-47-0, Santner 4-0-40-0, de Grandhomme 3-0-22-0, Munro 1-0-11-0

New Zealand:

G. Phillips c de Kock b Morris 5

K Williamson c Parnell b Phehlukwayo 13

C.Munro b Morris 0

T.Bruce b Tahir 33

C. Anderson c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 6

C. de Grandhomme c Duminy b Tahir 15

L. Ronchi c de Kock b Tahir 0

M. Santner c Amla b Phehlukwayo 5

B. Wheeler b Tahir 6

T. Southee b Tahir 20

T. Boult not out 1

Extras (lb1, w2) 3

Total (all out; 14.5 overs) 107

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Phillips), 2-10 (Morris), 3-38 (Williamson), 4-55 (Anderson), 5-60 (Bruce), 6-60 (Ronchi) 7-68 (Santner), 8-80 (de Grandhomme), 9-106 (Wheeler), 10-107 (Southee)

Bowling: Morris 3-1-10-2, Paterson 2-0-13-0, Parnell 3-0-40-0, Phehlukwayo 3-0-19-3, Tahir 3.5-0-24-5

Toss: New Zealand

Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

Third umpire: Tony Gillies (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

GulfNewsSportCricketSouth Africa

Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (C) celebrate scoring the 5-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany. AFP

