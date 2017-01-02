Elgar’s patient 129 steadies South Africa

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Elgar’s patient 129 steadies South Africa

De Kock reaches 1,000 Test runs on first day of Sri Lanka second Test De Kock reaches 1,000 Test runs on first day of Sri Lanka second Test

Gulf News
 

Cape Town: Opening batsman Dean Elgar hit a career-best century to guide South Africa out of trouble on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Monday.

Elgar made 129 before falling to the second new ball. South Africa were 297 for six at the close after being sent in to bat.

The left-handed Elgar batted imperturbably while wickets fell at the other end, with Sri Lanka’s seam bowlers taking advantage of a well-grassed pitch and overcast sky.

Stephen Cook, man of the match in South Africa’s 206-run win in the first Test in Port Elizabeth, was out to the fourth ball of the match before a run had been scored.

Two more wickets fell to teenage fast bowler Lahiru Kumara with the total on 66 and South Africa were still struggling at 169 for five when Elgar was joined by Quinton de Kock.

Elgar and De Kock shared a 103-run partnership for the sixth wicket. With the sun coming out during the afternoon, South Africa were getting on top when Elgar pushed at a ball from Suranga Lakmal and was caught behind.

It was a rare false stroke in a 230-ball innings which included 15 fours. It was Elgar’s sixth Test century and two runs better than his previous highest Test score, made against Australia in Perth in November.

De Kock was unbeaten on 68 at the close. On 41, he reached 1000 Test runs in 23 innings. Only four South Africans, led by former captain Graeme Smith on 17, have reached four figures in fewer innings.

Kumara, 19, who replaced Dushmantha Chameera in one of two changes from the side that lost in Port Elizabeth, took three for 86 and bowled with pace and aggression.

Playing in only his third Test and sixth first-class game, it was the first time he had taken more than two wickets in an innings at first-class level.

His first victim was Hashim Amla, bowled between bat and pad by an in-swinger for 29. Five balls later JP Duminy gloved a legside catch to a diving wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. Later he had Temba Bavuma caught at deep square leg.

Sri Lanka were hampered in mid-afternoon when opening bowler Nuwan Pradeep left the field with an apparent muscle injury and was unable to take the second new ball.

Scoreboard

South Africa 1st innings:

S. Cook c K. Mendis b Lakmal 0

D. Elgar c K. Mendis b Lakmal 129

H. Amla b Kumara 29

J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 0

F. du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 38

T. Bavuma c Tharanga b Kumara 10

Q de Kock not out 68

K Abbott not out 16

Extras: (lb-2, w-4 nb-1 w-2) 4

Total: (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 297

To bat: Philander, K Maharaj, K Rabada

Fall of wickets 1-0 (Cook, 0.4 ov), 2-66 (Amla, 22.1 ov), 3-66 (Duminy, 22.6 ov), 4-142 (du Plessis, 51.2 ov), 5-169 (Bavuma, 60.5 ov), 6-272 (Elgar, 84.4 ov)

Bowling: S. Lakmal 21-3-69-2; N. Pradeep 15.4-3-46-0; A. Mathews 14-3-30-0 (w-1); L. Kumara 17-1-86-3 (nb-1 w-3); R. Herath 14.2-3-34-1; D. de Silva 8-0-30-0.

Umpire: Aleem Dar, Rod Tucker

Match referee: David Boon

More from South Africa

tags from this story

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
Hashim Amla
follow this tag on MGNHashim Amla
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Quinton de Kock
follow this tag on MGNQuinton de Kock
JP Duminy
follow this tag on MGNJP Duminy

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketSouth Africa

tags

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
Hashim Amla
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Quinton de Kock
follow this tag on MGN

Also In South Africa

Newlands strip tilts scales in favour of SA

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject