De Villiers opts out of Tests in New Zealand

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

De Villiers opts out of Tests in New Zealand

World Cup 2019 remains South African star’s main goal but insists he has not quit Test cricket yet

Image Credit: Agencies
AB de Villiers will be back in action against Sri Lanka in the third and last Twenty20 clash against Sri Lanka.
Gulf News
 

Johannesburg: South African batting star AB de Villiers said on Tuesday he had decided not to make himself available for a Test series in New Zealand in March but stressed that he had not retired from Test cricket.

De Villiers, who turns 33 next month, said his main goal for the rest of his career was to lead South Africa at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

“We haven’t won a World Cup yet,” said De Villiers, who is captain of the South African one-day team. “For me, for now the most important thing is the 2019 World Cup. I want to make sure we get there. I want to make sure we lift that trophy. I feel that if I play all formats all the time, then mentally and physically I won’t be at my best.”

Speaking at a launch for a one-day series against Sri Lanka, De Villiers said he was available for five one-day games in New Zealand next month but would return home before the first of three Tests starts on March 8.

De Villiers is recovering from a long-term elbow injury which has kept him out of action since July.

He is due to make a low-key comeback in a one-day match for the Northerns provincial team on Sunday.

But he said he had recovered fully and would play in the third of three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on January 25 before captaining South Africa in a five-match one-day series against the Sri Lankans.

“I am really excited to get going,” he said.

Haroon Lorgat, chief executive of Cricket South Africa, said he hoped De Villiers would be available for four Test matches in England starting in July.

“I’ve been engaged with him for some time and we’ve given him the latitude of taking time off and setting himself for the 2019 World Cup,” said Lorgat.

“We’re taking it one series at a time. I’m confident that by the time we get towards looking at England and the Champions Trophy [in June], he’ll be fully fit and raring to go. His appetite would have returned because then it would be a fair amount of time he has had. I’m confident England is a kind of series that he would want to be available for.”

De Villiers, who has made 8074 runs in 106 Tests at an average of 50.46, was named as Test captain after the resignation of Hashim Amla last January.

But after his injury kept him out of series against New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka, he gave up the Test captaincy in favour of former schoolmate Faf du Plessis.

More from South Africa

tags from this story

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
AB de Villiers
follow this tag on MGNAB de Villiers
Hashim Amla
follow this tag on MGNHashim Amla
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Faf du Plessis
follow this tag on MGNFaf du Plessis
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketSouth Africa

tags

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGN
AB de Villiers
follow this tag on MGN
Hashim Amla
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In South Africa

Sri Lanka eager to hit back after Test whitewash

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access