De Villiers hails team after perfect victory

Du Plessis and Miller star in South Africa’s crushing win over Sri Lanka

Gulf News
 

Durban: South Africa captain AB de Villiers hailed an “almost perfect performance” after his team crushed Sri Lanka by 121 runs in the second One Day International at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

He singled out Faf du Plessis and David Miller, who both hit centuries as South Africa recovered from a poor start and piled up 307 for six after being sent in on an unusually dry, slow Kingsmead pitch.

Du Plessis (105) and Miller (117 not out) put on 117 for the fifth wicket off 136 balls after South Africa had been struggling at 108 for four.

South Africa’s total always seemed likely to be too many for the tourists to chase and so it proved, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 186, giving South Africa a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

“It was a fantastic effort by Faf and David, an incredible partnership after being four down early on,” said De Villiers.

The batting was backed up by good bowling and lively fielding.

Sri Lanka made a quick start, with Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga putting on 45 for the first wicket off 46 balls.

But both openers fell to outstanding catches, by Du Plessis and De Villiers.

“They played well in the first ten overs and took it to us. But we have a lot of class in the bowlers and we picked up wickets at important times,” said De Villiers.

Sri Lanka captain Tharanga rued the failure of any of his batsmen to make more than Dinesh Chandimal’s top score of 36.

“There were lots of twenties and thirties but nobody went on,” he said.

Tharanga said the stand between Du Plessis and Miller was the biggest difference between the teams.

“We took four wickets but Faf and Miller had a very good partnership. If one of our batsmen had gone on and made a big hundred maybe we could have chased it down.”

De Villiers said South Africa had worked hard on taking their chances in the field after missed opportunities let them down when they lost a recent Twenty20 series.

“You don’t get that many chances in white ball cricket. When you do you have to take them.”

Largely due to Du Plessis, South Africa maintained a reasonable scoring rate despite losing their first four wickets cheaply, with none of the four batsmen dismissed able to reach 20.

The left-handed Miller initially reined in his normal attacking instincts as he and Du Plessis made steady progress against an assortment of accurate slow and slow-medium bowlers.

The partnership ended when Du Plessis was caught at long-on after facing 120 balls and hitting seven fours and a six.

Miller and Chris Morris plundered 60 off 43 balls for the sixth wicket and Miller finished the innings strongly, reaching his century in the final over and celebrating with two sixes and a four off Nuwan Kulasekera.

He hit six sixes and three fours in his 98-ball innings.

Cricket: South Africa’s Miller out of Sri Lanka series

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2, 2017 (AFP) — Hard-hitting batsman David Miller will miss South Africa’s remaining three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka because of a finger injury, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Miller, who hit 117 not out in South Africa’s 121-run win in the second match in Durban on Wednesday, injured his right little finger when he dived in attempting to make a catch in the outfield during Sri Lanka’s innings.

Team doctor and manager Mohammed Moosajee said Miller would be out of action for between seven and 10 days. He will be available for a tour of New Zealand later this month.

The third one-day international against Sri Lanka is on Saturday in Johannesburg.

 

Scoreboard

Second One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Wednesday:

South Africa

H. Amla lbw b Lakmal 15

Q. de Kock c Lakmal b D. de Silva 17

F. du Plessis c Mendis b Kulasekera 105

A. de Villiers c Chandimal b Sandakan 3

J. Duminy c D. de Silva b Pathirana 11

D. Miller not out 117

C. Morris c Mendis b Lakmal 26

W. Parnell not out 2

Extras (lb5, w6) 11

Total (6 wkts, 50 overs) 307

Did not bat: A. Phehlukwayo, K. Rabada, Imran Tahir

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Amla), 2-65 (De Kock), 3-71 (De Villiers), 4-108 (Duminy), 5-225 (Du Plessis), 6-285 (Morris)

Bowling: Kulasekera 10-0-76-1 (1w), Lakmal 7-0-54-2 (3w), D de Silva 8-0-42-1, C. de Silva 4-0-23-0, Sandakan 10-0-51-1 (1w), Pathirana 4-0-19-1, Gunaratne 7-0-37-1 (1w)

Sri Lanka

N. Dickwella c Du Plessis b Parnell 25

U. Tharanga c De Villiers b Parnell 26

K. Mendis c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 20

D. Chandimal c De Kock b Morris 36

D. de Silva st De Kock b Imran Tahir 1

A. Gunaratne run out (Duminy) 18

C. de Silva c sub (Behardien) b Duminy 14

S. Pathirana c Parnell b Duminy 26

N. Kulasekera c Du Plessis b Rabada 12

S. Lakmal not out 2

L. Sandakan lbw b Imran Tahir 0

Extras (lb1, w5) 6

Total (37.5 overs) 186

Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Dickwella), 2-52 (Tharanga), 3-74 (Mendis), 4-75 (D. de Silva), 5-119 (Gunaratne), 6-122 (Chandimal), 7-152 (C. de Silva), 8-181 (Pathirana), 9-184 (Kulasekera), 10-186 (Sandakan)

Bowling: Rabada 8-0-47-1 (3w), Parnell 6-0-34-2, Morris 6-0-27-1, Imran Tahir 8.5-1-26-2 (1w), Phehlukwayo 4-0-21-1 (1w), Duminy 5-0-30-2

Result: South Africa won by 121 runs

Series: South Africa lead the five-match series 2-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Remaining matches:

February 4, Johannesburg

February 7, Cape Town

February 10, Centurion

Scoreboard

