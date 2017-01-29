“It’s painful to see Pakistan’s present state’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

“It’s painful to see Pakistan’s present state’

Razzaq upset over his country being unsure of qualifying for World Cup directly

  • Pakistan endured a terrible time in Australia as they lost the Test series 0-3, the ODI 1-4 that has put them Image Credit: AFP
  • Abdul RazzaqImage Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai. Abdul Razzaq, one of Pakistan’s fittest and finest all-rounders, revealed that it will be painful for him to watch if Pakistan will have to play in the qualifying round to clinch a slot in the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan is in danger of failing to qualify directly to the World Cup in the United Kingdom unless they record some impressive victories in the coming days.

Speaking to Gulf News during the launch of the Masters Champions League (MCL) Cricket Academy where he will be coaching youngsters, Razzaq said: “As a player who played for Pakistan it is very painful to see the present situation. Pakistan to reach such a stage of being not sure of qualifying for the World Cup is bad and if they do not get a direct qualification, the whole team will feel the pain. I only hope that in the coming days they win matches and not go through the process of having to play in the qualifying round.”

Razzaq was the utility man of the Pakistan team since his international debut in 1996. He could bat at any position and through his accurate medium pace pick timely wickets.

When asked what the present Pakistan team lacked from the days he played, Razzaq said: “They are lacking in talent. There aren’t player of the excellent calibre like in the past. To add to this the players are mentally weak. It’s no longer the real Pakistan team. If they all did play as a team surely Pakistan ranking would have been high.”

To a query whether absence of good all-rounders could be one of the reasons, Razzaq said: “In the past God had gifted Pakistan with many all-rounders. Unfortunately it is lacking today. Since we have a dearth of all-rounders they should have given the task of grooming all-rounders to players like Azhar Mahmood, Wasim Akram and myself. We would have tried to produce some good all-rounders.”

Razzaq is against blaming Pakistan team captains for the recent defeats. “No one should blame captaincy for the recent defeats. Captaincy would work only if you have a good talented team with good all-rounders and players with skills. Add to it the conditions in Australia are very hard and that’s why we could not perform well.”

Talking about the next captain after Misbah Ul Haq, Razzaq said: “It’s a matter for the Pakistan Cricket Board to decide but it is a good chance for Sarfraz Ahmad. I feel if the captaincy is given to Sarfraz he might do a good job.”

Razzaq wants to pass on the lessons he learnt as a cricketer to youngsters in the role of a coach here. “We learn a lot while playing international especially when playing alongside world class players. I want to share that experience with the youngsters,” said Razzaq, who also wants youngsters to get inspired by his fitness level at the age of 37. Interestingly, Razzaq has not yet announced his retirement and hence is still eligible for selection but is taking up coaching seriously.

“I like to do something which is beneficial for cricket. Those who want to learn the game, academies like MCL academy are essential. It is important to learn about the basics of the game and even more important is to have awareness about the game and that is what I will aim to do. Once a youngster understands the basics then he will understand cricket better.”

More from Pakistan

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Misbah Ul Haq
follow this tag on MGNMisbah Ul Haq
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPakistan

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Misbah Ul Haq
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pakistan

Afridi wants to go freelance and play T20s

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 1, 2017


German's Marcel Kittel, from Quick-Step Floors Team from Belgium, holds the winner's trophy after winning the Nakheel stage 1 during the Dubai Tour 2017. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery