Three-member body to investigate PSL fixing

Sharjeel, Khalid sent off home unceremoniously

Gulf News
 

Lahore: Pakistan on Monday formed a three-member tribunal headed by a retired judge to investigate a spot-fixing case allegedly involving two players in a recent Twenty20 league match.

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were unceremoniously sent home after the first match of the Pakistan Super League last month and were later charged in a corruption probe that threatened to undermine the tournament.

British police have arrested three suspects in connection with the case including discarded Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed, who was released on bail.

Shaharyar Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said former Lahore high court judge Asghar Haider would head the inquiry.

“A three-member tribunal has been formed under Justice Haider and its members will be Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari,” Khan said.

Zia is a former military general who also headed the board between 1999-2003 and Bari is a ex-Pakistan captain and manager.

If convicted both players face life bans for violating the board’s anti-corruption code by allegedly meeting a suspicious man linked to an international betting syndicate. They were provisionally suspended last month but both deny the charges.

Sharjeel Khan was seen as a fast-rising opener, having hit three half-centuries during Pakistan’s last one-day series in Australia. He was also contracted to play for Leicestershire in this year’s Twenty20 blast.

The 27-year-old had played one Test, 25 one-dayers and 15 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan.

Latif was part of Pakistan’s team in last year’s World Twenty20 in India. He has so far played five one-day and 15 Twenty20 internationals.

pakistan cricket team

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 6, 2017


Cricketers of Peshawar Zalmi their victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. AFP

