IPL auction: Stokes sold for a whopping $2.16 million

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

IPL auction: Stokes sold for a whopping $2.16 million

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was bought for $2.16 million by Rising Pune Supergiants

  • Ben StokesImage Credit: Agency
  • BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri, right, and Royal Challengers Bangalore team Chairman Amrit Thomas poImage Credit: PTI
 

Abu Dhabi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the highest paid overseas player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was bought for USD 2.16 million (approx) by Rising Pune Supergiants at the 10th IPL player auction in Bangalore on Monday.

The bid came alive when Stokes bid started and England fast bowler Tymal Mills was the second most expensive overseas player and he will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore,who notched him for USD 1.8 million (approx) after starting from a base prize of USD 75,000.

England’s ODI and T20 skipper Eoin Morgan was brought for for USD 300,000 by Kings XI Punjab, while Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews went to Delhi Daredevils for his base price of (USD 300,000 (approx). New Zealand allrounder Corey Anderson was also brought by Delhi Daredevils at his base price of USD 150,000.
Surprisingly Ishant Sharma, one of the mainstay of Indian bowling attack, didn’t not have any takers and he went unsold. Other high-profile who had no takers were Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Alex Hales, Imran Tahir, Chris Jordan and Irfan Pathan.

WATCH: Which player got the top bidding? Gulf News Sports desk discusses...

At lunch break, Rising Pune Supergiants, who roped in Steve Smith as new captain in place of M.S. Dhoni, seems to have shut shop after spending their entire purse on Stokes. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore who had bagged Mills had added two more - Pawan Negi and Aniket Choudhary.

King’s XI Punjab led by Murali Vijay had England skipper Morgan along with Matt Henry, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron and T Natarajan. Gautam Gambhir’s Kolkata Knight Riders clearly had focused on beefing up their pace attack with in inclusion of Trent Boult, Chris Woakes and Rishi Dhawan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has shown faith in Afghan players’ abilities as they are fast improving under the guidance of India’s former player and manager Lalchand Rajput. Afghanistan’s former skipper Mohammad Nabi and spinner Rashid Khan will becoming the first players from the associate nation to make the cross over from Kyber pass to IPL. They had also brought Tanmay Agarwal, Pravin Tambe, and Eklavya Dwivedi.
Powerhouse Mumbai Indians retained the aging Australian Mitchell Johnson and add more fire power by getting Karn Sharma, K Gowtham, and young Caribbean keeper Nicholas Pooran.

Gujarat Lions seems to be solely focusing on local players and they made sure to get Manpreet Gony, Nathu Singh, Basil Thampi, and Tejas Baroka.
 

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Angelo Mathews
follow this tag on MGNAngelo Mathews
Ross Taylor
follow this tag on MGNRoss Taylor
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Angelo Mathews
follow this tag on MGN
Ross Taylor
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
IPL
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aus vs Ind

Zampa spins Aussies to win to avoid Lankan sweep

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 20, 2017


Competitors take part in the 1600 meters flat race at the White Turf horse racing event in St Moritz.AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Moment on phone and he went off bridge

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Top Sharjah locations where rents have fallen

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors

Look: Dubai’s ruling family bonding outdoors