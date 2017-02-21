Compare Kohli with Azam, not me: Akmal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Compare Kohli with Azam, not me: Akmal

Pakistan hard-hitter says his batting slot is different from India’s star

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Pakistan’s hard-hitter Umar Akmal does not fancy to be compared to India’s star batsman Virat Kohli. He has a reason behind it. Whenever he has played match-winning knocks many have compared him to Kohli.

Speaking after his match-winning knock for Lahore Qalandars against Islamabad United in which he cracked a breezy 66, he said: “When people compare me with Kohli, it’s a matter of number. Since Kohli’s debut he is batting at number three and I have been batting at number six. Let me play at No. 3 slot and him on six then compare me with him.”

Interestingly, 28-year-old Kohli is two years older than Akmal and has scored 4,451 runs from 54 Test matches. Akmal has got to play only in 16 Test matches for 1003 runs. In One Day Internationals Akmal has 3,044 runs from 116 matches to Kohli’s 7,755 runs from 179 matches. Though Kohli had made his international debut only one year before Akmal, Kohli has played more matches.

“Compare Kohli with Babar Azam who is doing well on three, he is in great form so you can compare him with Babar and not me,” said Akmal.

Interestingly, Azam is Akmal’s cousin and is hailed as Pakistan’s rising cricketer.

Akmal after his match winning knock was praised by his skipper and legendary batsman Brendon McCullum. “Akmal is a huge player for us. He’s a good strong leader in the field as well,” said McCullum who sportingly hailed Islamabad’s fightback.

“It was a brilliant game to be part of, just like the other day when we scored 200. This time we came out the right side. It was tough to separate the two teams. Congratulations to Misbah and his guys as well. [Grant] Elliott is another key player, he showed us why he’s world class. We’ve to give credit to the opposition for taking it deep into the game. But we managed to achieve it today, not too worried about the margin of victory.”

Brief scores: Lahore Qalandars bt Islamabad United by one run. Islamabad United 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Dwayne Smith 20, Shadab 42, Aamer Yamin 3 for 17, Yasir Shah 2 for 27) vs Lahore Qalandars 146 for 9 in 20 overs (Umar Akmal 66, Grant Elliott 26n.o, Rumman Raees 3 for 26, Shadab Khan 2 for 28). Man of the Match: Umar Akmal.

Teams Mat Won Pts NRR

Quetta Gladiators 5 3 7 +0.248

Lahore Qalandars 6 3 6 -0.126

Islamabad United 6 3 6 -0.143

Peshawar Zalmi 6 2 5 +0.185

Karachi Kings 5 2 4 -0.116

More from Aus vs Ind

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Brendon McCullum
follow this tag on MGNBrendon McCullum

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketPSL

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Brendon McCullum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Aus vs Ind

Zampa spins Aussies to win to avoid Lankan sweep

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 20, 2017


Competitors take part in the 1600 meters flat race at the White Turf horse racing event in St Moritz.AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen