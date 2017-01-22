Mobile
Third day’s play called off due to rain

Second Test between New Zealand, Bangladesh evenly poised

Gulf News
 

Christchurch: Heavy rain washed out the entire third day’s play of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Rain had forced the players off early on Saturday and the hosts were to have resumed their first innings on 260 for seven, a deficit of 29 runs, with Henry Nicholls on 56 while Tim Southee was on four.

However, downpours overnight ensured there would be at least a delay to the start of play, but when the rain did not stop umpires Paul Reiffel and Nigel Llong abandoned play without a ball being bowled at the conclusion of the scheduled tea break.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 289 with about five minutes remaining on the opening day’s play on Friday with Southee taking five wickets.

New Zealand, comfortable at 252-4, were rapidly reduced to 260-7 by Shakib in reply to Bangladesh’s 289 when rain ended play about 40 minutes early at Hagley Oval.

“Shakib did really well. The three wickets changed the momentum,” Taskin Ahmad said, with Bangladesh searching for a first win over New Zealand to follow their victory over England in October.

“It will be a very good achievement for us. Our last series back home, we won. We’re a bit less experienced than them but still, we can win.

“They also batted well but we’re hoping in the next innings if we can make a big score it will be a good Test match.”

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 24, 2017


Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his Men's singles quarter-final match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Reuters

