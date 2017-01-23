Tamim takes blame for ‘rubbish’ Bangladesh against New Zealand

Christchurch: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal branded his side “lazy” after a batting implosion saw New Zealand cruise to a nine-wicket win in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday.

While Kane Williamson rated it New Zealand’s “best day” of the series, Tamim was bitterly disappointed with the way the Test was effectively over in three days after one day was washed out.

“We all took the lazy option,” he said, demanding improvement from the top down before they go to India for a one-off Test early next month.

New Zealand were left with a 109-run target, which they knocked off in 18.4 overs after Bangladesh were all out for 173 in their second innings.

Tamim went cheaply for eight in the sixth over and after a brief period of consolidation Bangladesh lost five for 23 in the middle of the innings.

“The way I got out was rubbish,” a blunt Tamim said.

“A few of the shots we played could have been much better. I take full responsibility. I take full blame for that because I started it.”

The result meant New Zealand swept the Bangladesh tour — winning the three Twenty20s, three One Day Internationals and two Tests — and moved them ahead of Pakistan to fifth on the world rankings.

“I think this was the best day of Test cricket for our team throughout the series,” Williamson said, having sensed victory during the Bangladesh collapse.

“When you have any side five down, perhaps, and the bowlers are firing, then there’s always potential to take a couple more.

“It’s a tone we want to set throughout the [summer]. South Africa come here now and it’s important we’re good like that again and put them under pressure.”

On a day of 14 dismissals on an easy wicket, New Zealand coasted home with Tom Latham unbeaten on 41 and Colin de Grandhomme on 33.

Bangladesh were 65 in arrears and in need of patience when they started their second innings before lunch.

Instead, they showed their inexperience with the short ball and tried to hook and drive their way out of trouble with the innings boosted by a late slog from Taskin Ahmed and Kamrul Islam who put on 51 in 48 balls.

There had been a question mark over the Bangladesh line-up after Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, with 98 Tests between them, were kept out by injury.

They cobbled together a makeshift side with seven players having three or fewer Tests to their name, and although the game was evenly poised after the first two days, the Bangladesh inexperience was exposed after that.

New Zealand resumed on Monday at 260 for seven and aided by sloppy fielding, their last three partnerships put on 94 with Henry Nicholls leading the way with a career best 98.

Southee milestone

The innings was halted at 354 with an unusual run out of Neil Wagner for 26 after he had initially grounded his bat behind the crease.

In the fleeting moment when wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan deflected the ball on to the stumps, Wagner was mid-stride with neither foot on the ground and he had momentarily lifted his bat.

A bewildered Wagner took out his frustrations when Bangladesh went into bat taking three wickets for 44.

Tim Southee took three for 48 and Trent Boult three for 52.

Bangladesh may have denied Nicholls a maiden century but they could not stop Southee becoming the fifth New Zealander to take 200 wickets on a list headed by Richard Hadlee with 417.

Southee ignited the Bangladesh collapse with the early wicket of Tamim when the stand-in captain hooked to Mitchell Santner waiting on the boundary.

He reached the milestone with a short ball to Shakib Al Hasan that was steered to Colin de Grandhomme at point and wrapped up the innings with a short ball to Rubel Hossain that was edged to the wicketkeeper.