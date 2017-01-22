Mobile
Emotional farewell for Mangal from cricket

Ex-Afghanistan captain paraded by teammates after winning Desert T20

Image Credit: ECB
Nawroz Mangal being carried by teammates after the Desert T20 tournament final at the Dubai International Stadium.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Former Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal, who was in charge of the team during their rising phase in international cricket, announced his retirement after the final of the Desert T20 tournament and was given a rousing send off by over 15,000 fans. An emotional Mangal was paraded around the Dubai International stadium by teammates carrying him on their shoulders after Afghanistan beat Ireland to win the Desert T20 tournament on Friday.

Speaking through the team manager Hamkar Shiraha, who acted as a translator, Mangal expressed his feelings in Pashto language. “It is a great feeling to retire by winning a tournament. I feel very proud.”

Mangal, who rose from a refugee camp to become a renowned cricketer, is an inspiration for young Afghanistan cricketers. Born in Kabul, Mangal had spent much of his early years in refugee camps in neighbouring Pakistan with his family after fleeing from the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the subsequent Civil War that followed the Soviet withdrawal. He was introduced to cricket while living in the refugee camps.

“I’m retiring from international cricket so I set a good example for other senior players as well. The door is open for the new youngsters who are coming and replacing me. They deserve a chance to play for Afghanistan,” said 32-year-old Mangal, who has scored 1139 runs from 49 One Day Internationals with two centuries and four half-centuries. In Twenty20 Internationals, he has scored 505 runs with two half centuries from 32 matches.

“I had always received lots of respect, lots of support while playing for Afghanistan so all my wishes have been answered. Now I don’t have any other wish. I’m really proud of my country over what they have done over the years. I am so happy that I could play for Afghanistan for a long time. It’s a very big, proud moment for me that I’m retiring in a tournament where we are finishing on the winning side,” said Mangal, who made his One Day International debut in 2009 World Cup qualifiers against Scotland at Benoni as the captain.

Before the start of the final, Mangal was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he walked out into the field.

After the team’s victory lap, Mangal was greeted by fast bowlers Hamid Hassan and Shapoor Zadran, who along with Mangal had played a big role in lifting Afghanistan up the world ranking.

“It is special moment for me to see my teammates. I was their captain for seven years. I will miss those moments with the team in the dressing room, the joy of our winning moments, bus travel and eating together,” said an emotional Mangal.

Dubai
Afghanistan
Pakistan
Dubai
Afghanistan
Pakistan
