Bangladesh wary of Ashwin, Jadeja ahead of one-off Test

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bangladesh wary of Ashwin, Jadeja ahead of one-off Test

Visiting skipper Mushfiqur rates Indian spin duo as best in world

Gulf News
 

Kolkata: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim on Thursday admitted it will be a challenge to face spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja when they take on India in the one-off Test in Hyderabad.

Still reeling from their series whitewash across formats against New Zealand deep down under — Bangladesh lost three ODIs and T20Is and two Tests, Rahim rated the spin duo as the best in the world right now, and added they will play out of their skins to put up a fight.

“They (Ashwin and Jadeja) are the best spin duo at the moment. It will be challenging to face them in these conditions,” the wicketkeeper batsman, who has played 51 Tests was quoted as saying by www.xtratime.in here.

“But it will not be a cake walk as we also have players like Tamim (Iqbal), Shakib (Al Hasan), Imrul (Kayes), and Mahmuddullah (in our ranks). They have all proven themselves against quality spinners,” he added.

The biggest challenge for the visitors will be to stop Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is always a threat for any opposition.

Asked about their plans to stop Kohli, the Bangladesh skipper said it is not only Kohli but the entire team they need to be wary of.

“Leave aside Virat (Kohli). The entire Indian batting lineup is strong. We have to really bowl well to throw any sort of challenge at them,” the 29-year-old right-hander said.

Bangladesh will be pinning their hopes on spin sensation Mehdi Hasan Miraz following the absence of pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who is still recovering after the shoulder surgery.

The 19-year-old spin prodigy Mehdi Hasan played an important part in his side’s incredible win against England in Mirpur.

“He is fast becoming an asset for the team. There is not much of a difference between the conditions in India and Bangladesh. Hopefully he can put up a good show,” said Rahim.

A 15-member Bangladesh squad reached here en route to Hyderabad and were at the airport lounge for three hours.

More from More cricket

tags from this story

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGNRavichandran Ashwin
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Shakib Al Hasan
follow this tag on MGNShakib Al Hasan
Ravindra Jadeja
follow this tag on MGNRavindra Jadeja
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketMore cricket

tags

Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGN
Shakib Al Hasan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More cricket

One-day washout sparks Napier ground review

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 2, 2017


Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa